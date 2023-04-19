FEATURE: Lewis McManus loving life at the County Ground and ready play his part for Northants

Lewis McManus celebrates scoring his first century as a Northants player in last season's One Day Cup clash with Derbyshire

Lewis McManus is loving life at the County Ground.​

It is now just over 12 months since the wicket-keeper/batsman made the switch from Hampshire and the Ageas Bowl for Northants and Wantage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move was initially a loan following Adam Rossington's unexpected departure from the County for Essex on the eve of last season.

Lewis McManus is the club's vice-captain in 2023

But McManus quickly settled into life as a Steelback, and by the back end of a successful summer he had agreed to commit his future to the County, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract that will see him stay at the club until at least the end of 2024.

Now, after undergoing his first winter and pre-season as a fully-fledged Northamptonshire player, McManus is looking forward to performing to the best of his ability at the club he now calls home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up until last summer, the 28-year-old had played all his cricket for Hampshire having gone through their academy, but he says the warm welcome he received on his arrival in Northampton meant he quickly adjusted.

And asked if he now feels at home at the County Ground, McManus said: "Yeah, I have loved it ever since I moved here, which is great.

Lewis McManus has enjoyed a solid start to the season behind the stumps

"The lads have been brilliant, I have enjoyed working with the coaches as well, and I think overall last season was a pretty successful one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can build on that this year, get a bit higher up in that division one table come September, and then challenge for silverware in the two one-day competitions. That would be brilliant."

McManus has gone through his first pre-season as a Northants player and admits it was a long winter, but that is something professional cricketers are used to and make the most of.

"It is a long build-up to the season, and it gives you time, especially before Christmas, to improve on areas of your game,” he said.

Lewis McManus was a regular in all three formats for Northants in 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then after Christmas it gets a little bit more intense during the build up to the season, and it can be full on, whether it is the physical side of it, or the skills-based stuff.

"We have 12-month contracts, and it gives you the opportunity to work on your game all year round."

Northants started their season with a seven-wicket defeat to Kent at Canterbury, before hitting back in style to beat Middlesex at the County Ground last weekend.

They are now preparing to take on McManus's former team-mates as Hampshire come to town on Thursday in what is sure to be a strange experience for the player, but the Poole-born wicket-keeper’s focus will be on all things Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he is concentrating on doing all he can to ensure the County can better last season's sixth-placed finish.

"Going into September last year we were quite well poised in the table, but we probably then didn't have the greatest month," said McManus, who missed those final four matches of the season after breaking a finger.

"So looking at the table at the end of the season, it didn't look as good as it could have done.

"But we know how tough four-day cricket is, and how good you have to be over a long period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So if we can add to that, be better for longer periods then hopefully we can get a couple of places higher.

"But that is a long way away, and the points system has slightly changed (teams now only get five points for a draw instead of eight), so it is a little bit unknown how to go about playing, and if you slightly tinker the way that you play.

"But we will be flexible with that and we will play the scenario which is in front of us.

"There is no doubt we have got quality in the team that can win games of cricket, and that gives you confidence going into what will be a tough season in division one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McManus enjoyed a strong first season as a Northants player, scoring 420 runs at an average of 29.28 in the 10 Championship matches he played, chipping in with four half-centuries along the way and nabbing 27 catches behind the stumps.

His campaign was ended with the break suffered fielding during the One Day Cup in August, a match in which he had scored his first century for the club in an eight-wicket loss to Derbyshire.

That was a big moment for McManus, who will be hoping that the ton will be the first of many for the Tudor Rose.

But is he the sort of player who sets personal targets ahead of a new campaign?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It depends on what role you have and where you bat in the different formats," said McManus, who was involved in all three modes of the game for Northants last summer.

"I try not to look too heavy in numbers myself, but how I can win games of cricket batting at six or seven.

"Especially in white ball cricket, trying to focus on averages is pretty tough, but if I can get the team over the line, finish games off and win matches then that would be great.

"And it's the same in four-day cricket, it's about getting us over the line. If I can go in and finish off a chase, which we did last year at Gloucester, then I will be happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about being that last recognised batter and then helping to win, get bonus points or set targets for us to bowl at."

As well as his batting and wicket-keeping duties, McManus has extra responsibility this summer after he was named the red ball team's vice-captain.

He is new skipper Luke Procter's right-hand man both on and off the field, and it is a role the he is looking forward to getting stuck into.

"Any leadership role I am happy to do," said McManus, who has struggled with the bat in his three innings to date, scoring just 24 runs in total, but he has claimed seven catches as well as his first stumping for the Tudor Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to win games of cricket and whatever impact I can have for the club to do that then that's great.