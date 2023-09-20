Hassan Azad grafted for 151 balls for his 48 against Surrey (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

The relegation-haunted visitors – without a win at the Oval since 1994 – need a miracle to avoid relegation in the LV Insurance County Championship but they had grafted to 106 for two before Surrey, who started the penultimate round of matches with an 18 point lead over Essex, took four wickets when play resumed after a two-hour rain delay.

At stumps Northants had reached 171 for six from 63.4 overs with Indian batter Karun Nair undefeated on 51.

Openers Emilo Gay, who made 145 when these sides met at Northampton a year ago, and Hassan Azad did well to negotiate testing opening spells by Kemar Roach and Dan Worrall for the first 11 overs when they accumulated only 33 runs, after being put in.

Roach gave way to Jordan Clark and with his fourth ball Clark made the breakthrough when Gay tickled at a rising delivery down the leg side to give Ben Foakes his 50th catch in this season’s Championship. At the same time Clark became Surrey’s leading wicket-taker on 47.

Jamie Overton, meanwhile, had bowled only 17 balls after replacing Worrall at the Vauxhall End before walking off the field, feeling his hip.

The big fast bowler soon returned to the field, however, and although he caught Luke Procter at second slip off Tom Lawes for eight to reduce Northants to 51 for two he also badly dropped Nair on 11 off the returning Worrall.

Left-hander Azad and Nair, who made 78 in a losing cause against Warwickshire on his Northants’ debut last week, both left the ball well in helpful conditions for Surrey’s seam attack.

Only six overs were possible immediately after lunch, with Northants adding 10 runs to their interval total before rain arrived.

A lengthy delay followed which included an early tea, and Azad had battled in all for 151 balls for his 48 when he gloved a pull at a near-90mph short ball from Worrall to Foakes.

Surrey struck again with the total on 132 in a repeat of Procter’s dismissal when Lawes picked up his second wicket to remove Rob Keogh.

The leaders now got on top. Overton pitched one up and Saif Zaib was caught behind for two and shortly before bad light forced the players off Lawes produced a superb yorker which uprooted Lewis McManus’s off stump for his third wicket to secure a second bonus point.

The light improved to allow another 10 balls and there was time for Nair to reach an unbeaten half-century from 109 balls with nine fours.