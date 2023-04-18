Taylor Tomlinson ahead of Finlay Polhill at round 1 of the FAB-Racing minibikes british championship

MiniGP50 Round 1

Archie O’Brien showed his skill in race 1, pulling away and taking the race lead from lap 1 of the race. Luke Fitchett’s race came to a premature end on lap 7 of the race, retiring after he struggled to match the pace of the front runners.

Finley Polhill will continue in the MiniGP50 class this season, using his experience to battle at the front. Archie O’Brien extended his gap to an incredible 8.679 seconds, setting the fastest lap in the process. Finley Polhill came home behind in second, ahead of Byron Johnson.

On the road to MotoGP, Luke Fitchett enjoyed a dominant first 2 rounds

In race two, Luke Fitchett led the way from lap one as Archie O’Brien struggled to get his bike off the starting grid. O’Brien quickly found his way through Fitchett, taking the race lead in the 11-lap race.

Austin and Byron Johnson battled for fifth position, with positions changing every lap. Backmarkers would come into play in the race, with Finley Polhill retiring from the race on lap seven.

Archie O’Brien won for the second time of the weekend, taking the race win by 3.742 seconds. Luke Fitchett and Marco Holt joined O’Brien on the podium with Byron Johnson finishing ahead of his brother. Matthew Thomas finished inside of the top 10, as he moves from the AC40 Pro class.

In race three it was Finley Polhill who led the way into turn 1 with Marco Holt behind, as Archie O’Brien struggled from the start again. Luke Fitchett could only watch in fourth position, as Archie O’Brien made his way into first position.

Further down the field, Sam Gardner was having his own battle with Travis Shaw, with no room for error. March Holt made his move at the final corner, with an incredible overtake on Finley Polhill. As the front runners came through the lap traffic it would be Fitchett who took advantage of Polhill and made his way into third position.

With two laps to go in the race disaster struck for the race leader, O’Brien who would stop at the side of the track. This promoted Marco Holt into the race lead, with Luke Fitchett coming home in second position. The final podium position was taken by Finley Polhill, as Byron and Austin Johnson rounded out the top five.

Round 2

Marco Holt would start in pole position, with Luke Fitchett joining him on the front row of the grid. Holt had issues on the starting grid, with his bike stopping and having to be restarted, but would make the start of the race. Archie O’Brien would not start the race after having some issues with his machine.

The lights came went out and Holt led the way from Luke Fitchett with the front two riders beginning to create a gap. Byron Johnson sat in third position, after qualifying in fifth position. Finley Polhill began to put pressure on Byron Johnson, as the #199 of Polhill looked to make his way into the podium positions.

The race leaders quickly caught onto the back of some backmarkers, with Finley Polhill losing a position to Austin Johnson. This led to an incredible battle between the three riders, with all eyes on the trio.

Frankie Watson was having a great ride in sixth position and continued to defend from Wilson Dilks.

Holt could not create a gap to his rival, Luke Fitchett who was trying to force Holt into a mistake. At the line, it was Marco Holt who won the first race of round two with Luke Fitchett behind in second. Finley Polhill came home in third after a great battle between the two Johnson brothers, as Bethany Ashby rounded out the top 10.

In race two it would be Marco Holt who led the way from Luke Fitchett, with Finley Polhill in third. Archie O’Brien would start the second race and was on the pace straight away in fourth.

There were battles further down the field with riders: Harley Baker, Travis Shaw, Bethany Ashby, and Matthew Thomas. The four riders battled for the final positions within the all-important, top 10. Brotherly battles continued with Byron Johnson looking for a way past his brother for fifth position. O’Brien made a mistake on the final lap and did not make the finish line.

Marco Holt came across the line to add another win to the history books, finishing ahead of Luke Fitchett. Polhill finished in third, with Austin beating Byron after a fantastic battle between the two.

The lights went out for the final race of round two, with Holt creating a significant gap straight away. Wilson Dilks also had a great start to his race, catching the back of the Johnson brothers.

Taylor Tomlinson was one of the many riders who will make the step from the Minimoto classes this season. Tomlinson battled just outside the top 10 in his first season in the MiniGP50 class.

Luke Fitchett, Austin Johnson, and Finley Polhill battled for the final place within the podium positions. At the front, Marco Holt was slow onto the front straight with two laps to go, as O’Brien lost time as he tried to pass backmarkers.

At the line, it was Marco Holt who finished in first position, 2.720 seconds from Archie O’Brien. Austin Johnson claimed the final position on the podium, finishing ahead of Luke Fitchett.

LS2 Helmets MiniGP70 British Championship Round 1

Archie O’Brien started on pole position for the first race of the weekend, with Blake Wilson joining him on the front row of the grid. It was an impressive line-up in this year’s championship.

The top three were incredibly close, with Blake Wilson, Luke Fitchett, and Archie O’Brien battling for the lead. O’Brien would set the fastest lap of the race with a 42.368-second lap around the Lydd circuit.

There were battles throughout the whole field with Ollie Sims and Marco Holt battling for seventh position.

Blake Wilson came across the line to win the first race of the weekend, winning the race by 0.120. Archie O’Brien came home a further 0.218 seconds behind the leading duo, after a thrilling race.