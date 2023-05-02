Charlie Dean celebrates a wicket during England's five-wicket win over South Africa at the County Ground last July

It has been announced that England Women's one day international clash with Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12, will be staged at Wantage Road.

The match is the second of three ODIs between the nations, with the first taking place at Durham's Seat Unique Roverside ground on September 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England versus Sri Lanka ODI series was due to be staged later in the month but has been rescheduled following confirmation of the women’s cricket tournament at the 2023 Asian Games.

The County Ground will again stage international cricket in September

The white ball series will now commence with three Vitality IT20s, the first to be staged on August 31 in Hove.

The ECB agreed the changes with Sri Lanka Cricket, with the Asian Games taking place in China between September 23 and October 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England last played in Northampton in July last year when Heather Knight's side were five-wicket winners over South Africa.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt claimed four wickets as SA were bowled out for 218, before Emma Lamb made 102 to steer England to 219 for five and the victory.

Tickets for the England versus Sri Lanka fixture at the County Ground are available now, with an early bird price of £8 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

Go to https://nccc.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/england_women_v_sri_lanka_women

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revised England v Sri Lanka schedule

First T20: Thursday 31 August 2023, Hove

Second T20: Saturday 2 September, Chelmsford

Third T20: Wednesday 6 September, Derby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First ODI: Saturday 9 September, Chester-le-Street

Second ODI: Tuesday 12 September, Northampton