England star David Willey to skipper Steelbacks in Vitality Blast campaign

David Willey will skipper Northants Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast this summer

​The 33-year-old, who has rejoined Northants after seven years at Yorkshire, replaces Josh Cobb at the helm, with the former Leicestershire man having been the County white-ball skipper since 2019.

Cobb will remain a key member of the Steelbacks’ line-up, which is also set to be boosted for this year’s tournament by the return of 2022 batting sensation Chris Lynn and a first Northampton stint for his fellow Australian and four-time Big Bash League winner AJ Tye.

Willey enjoyed his first outdoor net session with his new Northants team-mates at Wantage Road on Wednesday morning, peppering the boundary boards and seats beyond with some big hits, and says he will be fit for the start of the Blast in a couple of week’s time.

There had been some concern in the County camp due to him being sent home early from his stint in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore last week due to injury.

But he is well on the road to full fitness and has confirmed he will be ready for the Steelbacks’ opener against Worcestershire at the County Ground on Wednesday, May 24.

That will be the night he takes to the field as a Northants player for the first time since the 2015 Blast final defeat to Lancashire Lightning at Edgbaston, and head coach John Sadler feels it is the perfect time to make him captain.

“This opportunity only really presented itself when we heard about David coming back a bit earlier from the IPL. He’ll now be fully present for the build-up into the T20 and the full campaign as well," said Sadler.

“As a club we need to maximise all of his expertise. He’s played in all the tournaments around the world, he’s playing international cricket, he’s played with the best players and coaches and now he’s bringing that into our dressing room.”

Willey, who has returned to Northants from Headingley on a four-year deal, made his Steelbacks T20 debut in 2009, and in 2013 he scored a half-century and claimed a hat-trick as Surrey were beaten in the final.

He has been captain of Yorkshire's T20 side for the past two seasons

“Northamptonshire is a special place for me, I grew up here, my dad played here, it’s great to be back." said Willey. “With my experience and what I’ve done over the last seven years, hopefully I can add value to everyone in the dressing room and the club as a whole.

“I’m really looking forward to playing back in front of a home crowd at Wantage Road.

"The support and atmosphere here has always been exceptional over the years so I’m really excited to be back out there as a Steelback.”