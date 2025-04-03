England opener Zak Crawley in line to face Northants for Kent in season opener

England's Zak Crawley has been named in the Kent squad for their trip to Northampton

England Test opener Zak Crawley has been named in Kent's squad for their Rothesay County Championship Division Two opener against Northants at the County Ground that starts on Friday (April 4, 11am).

New Kent coach Adam Hollioake has named a 13-man group for the trip to Wantage Road, and Crawley has been cleared to play by the ECB, who earlier this week told Yorkshire they were not allowed to play either Joe Root or Harry Brook.

Hollioake is set to hand a debut to seamer Keith Dudgeon, the club's new overseas signing from South Africa, who will be making his first appearance in English cricket.

Skippered by Daniel Bell-Drummond, also included are England leg-spin bowler Matt Parkinson, Ben Compton and Joey Evison, who will go into the game fresh from making a double century earlier this week against Loughborough University.

Chris Benjam is also in line for a first Kent start after his winter move from Warwickshire.

Former England man Joe Denly misses out after suffering a broken arm, as does Kent's second overseas signing, Pakistan's Kashif Ali who is being given another week to adjust to English conditions.

Marcus O'Riordan has also been ruled out of the season opener after suffering back spasms.

Kent were relegated from the top flight last season, and the most recent meeting between the sides in 2023 saw Bell-Drummond hammer an unbeaten triple-century at Canterbury as the home side win by an innings and 15 runs, with Tawanda Muyeye hitting 179.

The last time the sides met at the County Ground was in April, 2023, with Kent claiming a seven-wicket win, with Compton hitting an unbeaten 114 to see his side to victory.

Kent squad v Northants: Daniel Bell-Drummond (capt), Ben Compton, Zak Crawley, Jaydn Denly, Keith Dudgeon, Joey Evison, Harry Finch. Nathan Gilchrist, Jack Leaning, Tawanda Muyeye, Matt Parkinson, Jas Singh, Grant Stewart