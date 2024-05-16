England aiming to wrap up T20 series win against Pakistan at the County Ground

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​England Women return to the County Ground on Friday night when they take on Pakistan in the second T20 International of a three-match series.

Heather Knight's side can clinch a series win at Wantage Road (start 6.30pm), as they recovered from slumping to 11 for four batting first to easily win the opening match by 53 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Skipper Knight led that recovery with 49 from 44 balls as England eventually posted a testing 163 for six.

There were also crucial knocks from Danielle Gibson, who hit 41 from 21 balls, and Amy Jones, who hit 37 from 27.

England fast bowler Lauren Bell celebrates one of her three wickets in Saturday's win over Pakistan

A somewhat deflated Pakistan were then bowled out for 110, with Sarah Glenn claiming four for 12 and Lauren Bell three for 22.

It was a remarkable win, and fast bowler Bell says she and her team-mates are now looking forward to getting back into action at the County Ground.

"Northampton is a lovely ground to play at," said Bell.

"I think we got rained off last summer so we probably owe the fans there a big performance and hopefully they’ll come out in good numbers for us.

“It always helps when the crowd gets behind you, as our supporters did in the Ashes last summer, so hopefully we’ll get that at the County Ground against Pakistan.

"Pakistan have always got dangerous players so we know we’ll have to be at our best, and every game we play is good preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup later this year so we’ll be excited about getting out there.”

Tickets for Friday night’s game are still available for the England clash from nccc.ticketco.events

Admission is £18 for adults while under-18s can get in for a fiver.

The third and final T20i is due to be staged at Headingley on Sunday afternoon.