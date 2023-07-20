Ebuka Nwokeji: SIAB International 200m Champion. Another weekend of more athletics records broken.

This young athlete who represented England, left a mark on the track, emerging as a true champion. Ebuka's first triumph of the day came in the 200m race. With his fast speed and a tenacious spirit, he crossed the finish line in a remarkable time of 21.55 seconds besides running into a head wind (-3.0winds). This earned him a personal best and a gold medal, solidifying his place as a rising star in the world of athletics.

The performance did not stop there for Ebuka. In the 4x100 relay event, he joined forces with his fellow teammates, Mattew Smart, David Ellington, Mattew Ajayi exhibiting exceptional teamwork and synchronization. The U17 relay team from England blazed across the track at Grangemouth Stadium, setting a new SIAB Relay record with an astounding time of 41.2 seconds. This remarkable achievement not only earned them the gold m2edal but also established them as the fastest U17 relay team in the United Kingdom. Ebuka was also awarded by team England the prestigious “David Littlewood Medal” which is awarded to most Outstanding performance in the Competition.

Ebuka's success is not a solitary feat. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to be an integral part of victorious teams. At the club level, his team, Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers, is ranked No1 U17 4x100 relay team in the UK. Furthermore, in the English schools competition held on July 1st, Ebuka was a key member of the Northants 4x100 mixed relay team, which emerged victorious in the event and set an English Schools mixed relay record. These achievements showcase his versatility and adaptability.

200m Champion SIAB Schools

His exceptional performance has not gone unnoticed. Ebuka's remarkable talents and unwavering commitment have earned him a coveted spot on the relay team representing England in the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago later this year. This achievement is a testament to his remarkable skill set and the trust placed in him by his coaches and peers. As he prepares to compete on an international stage.