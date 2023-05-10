Duston United Tennis Club coach wins Northamptonshire Coach of the Year title

This week, Duston United Tennis Club's Head Coach, David Barr, was presented with his Salver Award from Lawn Tennis Association President Sandi Procter, for Northamptonshire Development Coach of the Year.

David was nominated by parents of local children and praised for leading by example, encouraging children to work together and be respectful of each other. Furthermore, David was commended for being friendly and welcoming to all and parents felt reassured knowing their children are in safe hands and environment. The nomination goes on to say "The club has a family feel to it, and that resonates in the way you teach young players. Your sessions are engaging and well planned with no two sessions the same, meaning children are constantly learning new skills. You have also shown creativity and initiative running fun sessions such as Halloween nights etc."

David, who grew up in Duston and has built his own tennis business from scratch in 2004, coaches around 100 children and adults per week. He regularly produces young players worthy of County selection and his daughters, Lucy and Hannah, have both gone on to play for Northamptonshire.David was delighted to receive the news of winning the award saying, "it's nice to receive recognition for what you do, especially as the nominations come from parents you coach. It's also slightly more comforting that your efforts coaching in all weathers the good old British climate throws at you (cold, rain, heat waves!) has been worth it!".

David Barr receiving his award from Sandi Procter, LTA president

David's coaching programme is now in it's 20th year and runs all year round. He goes on to say "I'm lucky that I have a few indoor hours a week coaching my under 8s at Duston Sports Centre. It's a blessing that it's just around the corner from the Tennis Club and it enables me to attract and retain many girls and boys into tennis at the crucial primary school age. Tennis is for everyone and everyone should give it a try".

LTA president Sandi Procter was delighted to catch up with David again after about 22 years as they had a connection through Kent tennis when David was coaching in Deal on the East Kent coast and Sandi was the county's Participation Officer.

