‘Dream come true’ for van der Merwe as he hits superb century for Northants

Stuart van der Merwe in action for Northants against Leicestershire (Picture: Andy Kearns/Getty Images)

Stuart van der Merwe admitted it was 'a dream come true' for him to score a century on his Northants first-class debut.

The 20-year-old's brilliant effort may have come in a losing cause as Northants were beaten by 167 runs by Rothesay County Championship Division Two title winners Leicestershire, but his innings at Wantage Road is one he will remember for the rest of his life.

The South African has spent the past four years trialling his way around clubs in England trying to get his chance, spending time at the likes of Surrey and Leicestershire, before finding a home in Northampton.

After impressing on trial in the second team and then in three Metro Bank One Day Cup appearances for the Steelbacks, van der Merwe put pen to paper on a two-year rookie contract earlier this month.

The left-hander was handed his red-ball debut against Leicestershire by head coach Darren Lehmann, and it's safe to say he took his chance in some style, scoring an excellent 116 from 209 balls in a battling rearguard action, having walked to the crease on Friday evening with Northants in dire straits 109 for five.

His innings couldn't deny the Foxes victory as they bowled out Northants for 333 to wrap up a brilliant season for them with a 167-run win just before the tea interval on Saturday's final day, but it was still a memorable and remarkable achievement.

“It was definitely a dream come true," said van der Merwe. "I’ve just wanted to always be a professional cricketer my whole life, and to get 100 on debut is unbelievable.

“I probably wasn't really thinking about it (reaching a century) as I was just trying to bat as long as possible.

"Probably, when I got to 90, the heart rate started going on a bit, but yeah, I was just trying to literally bat as long as possible."

It has been a brilliant few weeks for van der Merwe, and asked about what signing that two-year contract meant to him, he said: "I’m just trying to stay present at the moment.

"I want to just take it day by day and not really think about that, and to just try and play the best cricket I can.

“I came to the UK in 2021 with the goal of getting into pro cricket. It's just a goal I've tried to really achieve and it’s so good to finally do it."

Still a student, van der Merwe may face a different winter of preparation for 2026 to that of his team-mates, but he is aiming to come back and make his mark.

“I'm going back to Leeds for the winter, so back to uni for hopefully another two years," he said.

"I am just going to have a big winter, try and work hard, get fit, get stronger, and let's see what next year holds."