Defending champ Romeo Magico headlines a star-studded Friday night StarSports Greyhound Derby card at Towcester

Defending StarSports English Greyhound Derby champion Romeo Magico headlines a star-studded line-up at Towcester Racecourse on Friday when Round Two gets underway.

Greyhound racing’s most prestigious competition, worth £175,000 to the winner, made a popular return to the Northamptonshire venue at the weekend where last year’s hero got his 2023 campaign off to the perfect start.

The four-year-old put trouble in the first bend behind him to win Heat Two and qualify in 29.43 seconds – an average speed of exactly 38mph. He’ll now line-up against Savana Top Cat, Hot Throttle, Undulation, Ninja Kerry and Wolf Moon in Heat Seven of Round Two on Friday, June 2, at 8.05pm.

Round Two of the StarSports English Greyhound Derby begins on Friday night

David Firmager, owner and breeder of Romeo Magico, said he was delighted with his greyhound’s performance in Round One and hopes he’ll grow into the competition. “It’s fantastic to be back,” said David. “The first rounds can be tricky, so we were delighted with last week’s win.

“He’s a year older and a year wiser, and Graham (Holland, trainer) assures me he is as fast this year as he was 12 months ago. He grew into the competition last year as it progressed, so we’re very much hoping for the same this time.

“He’ll need to smarten up his trapping, but then he has never been a dog that’s taken to new traps easily. I was encouraged by his pace to the bend, and he ran the track well again which is a bonus.

“Hopefully he’ll improve again and we can keep the dream alive.”

The Derby’s initial entry of 192 greyhounds has now been cut to 96 with a further 16 qualifying heats scheduled for Friday and Saturday night.

The first three greyhounds home in each race will advance to Round Three on Saturday, June 10, before the Quarter Finals and Semi Finals lead to the legendary Grand Final on Saturday, July 1.

Kevin Boothby, Towcester Racecourse Managing Director, is among the owners dreaming of a final appearance. He is represented by quintet Savana Top Cat, Savana Titan, Savana Beau, Savana Hero and Savana Bailey.

“I know there were plenty of nerves among trainers and owners before the competition started – but those nerves never go away,” said Kevin. “Everyone who remains in the hat is living the Derby dream and we’re proud to bring an event of such historical significance to Towcester.

“Personally, we were especially pleased by Savana Beau who hadn’t raced since February prior to Round One last week. He’s got a huge engine and we’re hopeful there’s still more to come from him.

“We’d like to wish everyone connected to Round Two the very best of luck.”

Tickets for Round Two of the StarSports English Greyhound Derby and on sale now and available to purchase via the Towcester Racecourse website. Adults are priced £8 and all U14s go FREE!

