The £75,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Deanshanger Colts & Girls FC, who play their fixtures on the village’s playing fields in Folly Road, provides football opportunities for players of any age and gender.

The club successfully applied to the fund to buy a new VEO video system which can record or live-stream games.

A sporting chance: young players from Deanshanger Colts & Girls FC

Fundraising and Sponsorship Officer Jo Stratfull said: “Thanks to Gigaclear we’re able to demonstrate our commitment to providing innovative equipment and advanced technology that support our coaches in their mission to help our players improve their skills. The partnership will help us deliver our ‘football for all’ pledge.

“The addition of the VEO cameras allows our coaches to review game footage and hone in on the areas that they would like to improve with the players in training which, overall, helps both the individual players and the overall team improve and become the best they can be.”

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Deanshanger Colts FC. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”