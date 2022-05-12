Daventry basketball ace Athena keeps eye on ball at overseas tournament

Rising Daventry Swifts basketball star Athena Thompson was selected to represent England in an overseas tournament.

Athena, 14, was chosen by Basketball England (BE) to represent England U14s in Menorca and achieved points in every game.

The youth basketball competition, held in the town of Alaior, runs competitions for U12s through to U16s.

BE's talent pathway and programme manager Sam Messam, said: “Being invited to this level of competition is a real step forward in our U14 and U15 development programmes."

Run as part of the England Talent Programme, the camp put the next generation of English talent through a series of assessments, skills and drills stations, offensive and defensive set-ups, and games.

The next stage for Athena’s age group is the Tri Nations which starts tomorrow (Friday).

It has been over two years since the last youth home nations tournament took place. The tournament, for U16s and U18s, was hosted by Basketball England and held at the National Performance Centre in Manchester. Now it’s back with a new age group added and Ireland welcomed in some age groups.

Both the U14 and U16 boys’ and girls’ tournaments will be held in Dundee and hosted by Basketball Scotland, while Basketball Wales will host the U18 men and women in Cardiff.

Athena’s mother Kimberley, said her daughter has worked hard to achieve her success.

She said: “Athena has been selected for the tri nations this weekend in Scotland. She also been selected for the international event in Serbia for England U14 girls team.