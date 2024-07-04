Cricketing legends to roll back the years in World Championship clashes at County Ground next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of the biggest names in world cricket will be aiming to provide the cricketing fireworks in a big T20 tournament at the County Ground next week.

The World Championship Of Legends is being staged at Wantage Road and Edgbaston, with the County Ground hosting seven matches, including three double headers, between next Monday and Friday (July 8-12).

The tournament actually got underway in Birmingham on Wednesday, with Pakistan beating Australia by five wickets with two balls to spare, and India seeing off England by three wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there are some big, big names involved in the new tournament - including some old Northants Steelbacks favourites, and one current star!

Kevin Pietersen will play for England Champions in the Championship of Legends at the County Ground in Northampton

Among those who are donning the pads and digging out the bowling boots to to play again are England's Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Phil Mustard and the Steelbacks’ very own Ravi Bopara.

The all-rounder has the little matter of a couple of crucial T20 Blast matches to play for the Steelbacks this weekend, but he turned out for England in their opening two encounters, against India on Wednesday and South Africa on Thursday.

The Indian team that played on Wednesday featured Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, while Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy have confirmed they will turn out for the West Indies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Steelbacks all-rounder Shahid Afridi was in the Pakistan team that beat the Aussies in their thriller yesterday, along with Younis Khan and Shoaib Malik, while Australia fielded a team including legendary fast bowler Brett Lee, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and former Test skipper Tim Paine.

Brett Lee will captain the Australia Champions team in the Championship of Legends at the County Ground in Northampton

A couple of the South Africa team will feel at home at Wantage Road, as both former Steelbacks Richard Levi and Rory Kleinveldt, the club;s current bowling coach, are involved, along with skipper Jacques Kallis and the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Ashwell Prince and JP Duminy.

The competition sees legends teams from England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and South Africa compete in games across the 10 days, with the matches being staged at Wantage Road as well as Edgbaston.

The first game at Northampton sees India take on Australia on Monday, July 8 (5pm), and the following day (July 9) there is a double header that sees West Indies take on England at 1pm, and South Africa playing Pakistan at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is another double header on Wednesday, July 10, as West Indies do battle with Australia at 1pm with India taking on South Africa (5pm).

Former Steelbacks batter Richard Levi will play for the South Africa Champions team in the Championship of Legends at the County Ground in Northampton

The final double header is on Friday, July 12 and that see two semi-finals, with matches again at 1pm and 5pm, ahead of the final which will be staged at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 13 at 5pm.

Tickets are available now for the matches at the County Ground.