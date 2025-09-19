CRICKET SPECIAL: Title race goes down to the wire as Loddington fluff their lines

Loddington skipper James Esler is bowled during his side's NCL Division One defeat at Wollaston (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Loddington & Mawsley missed the chance to clinch the Northants Cricket League Division One championship as they suffered a surprise three-wicket defeat at Wollaston on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with Overstone Park hammering Wellingborough Town by 10 wickets, it means the title race is going down to the final games of the season on Saturday.

Loddington will secure top spot if they win their home game with Thrapston (start 11am), but if they make any sort of slip up, Overstone can pinch the glory if they claim victory at Irthlingborough Town.

Callum Plowright top scored for Loddington as they were bowled out for 154 at Wollaston, with Sam Reid taking three for 33.

Action from Loddington & Mawsley's three-wicket defeat at Wollaston in Northants Cricket League Division One (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Loddington will have fancied their chances of claiming the win and the title as they reduced Wollaston to 110 for six in reply, with Ben Roberts bagging three for 42.

But Harry Broome held his nerve to make an unbeaten 33 to see his team home at 155 for seven.

Adam Davies was in great form for the ball, grabbing seven for 29 as Wellingborough were rushed out for just 77 by Overstone, who then coasted to 81 without loss in just 14 overs, with Harry Gouldstone hitting an unbeaten 48.

Saints are one more win away from clinching the Division Two title.

The Birchfield Road East side go into Saturday's final game of the season at Weldon with an 11-point advantage over second-placed Barby, who also end their campaign on the road at Wollaston IIs.

A win for Saints will see them claim the title, but any slip could open the door for their rivals.

Last weekend, Saints beat Wollaston by five wickets. Skipper Oli Chamberlain took four for 13 and Lewis Shelton four for 37 as Wollaston were bowled out for 168.

Calum Du Plessis then hit an unbeaten 58 and Shravan Bhat 44 as Saints eased to 172 for five in just 26.2 overs.

Barby stayed in with a chance as they battered Earls Barton by nine wickets.

Barton were rushed out for just 81 with Craig Scott taking six for 33 and Will Hamilton four for 45, and Chey Manzella then made 39 not out to steer his side to 83 for one.

Burton Latimer IIs maintained their narrow two-point lead over title rivals MK Air in Division Five as they eased to a seven-wicket win at Loddington & Mawsley IIs.

James Coles hit 57 as Loddington posted 157 all out, with Cameron Banks taking three for 24.

That total proved no issue for Latimer as they eased to 159 for three in 20 overs, with Todd Styman hammering 60.

MK Air were five-wicket winners at Bugbrooke in their match to keep the pressure on, but Latimer know the title will be theirs if they win their final game of the season on Saturday at home to fourth-placed Willoughby.

MK Air are also at home, against North Crawley who are fifth.

Results

Saturday, September 13

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Kislingbury Temperance 151 all out lost to Stony Stratford 411-6 (James Hildreth 169, Michael Wells 155) by 260 runs

Old Northamptonians 279 all out (Rhys Noble 105) beat Desborough Town 186 all out by 93 runs

Oundle Town 188-4 (Sam Batten 64, Will Park 44) beat Kettering Town 183 all out (Theo Brooks 42, Conor Craig 4-43) by six wickets

Peterborough Town 300-6 (Josh Smith 174, Chris Milner 80, Tiaan Raubenheimer 5-45) beat Geddington 91 all out (Karanpal Singh 4-3) by 215 runs

Rushden and Higham Town 235 all out (Chanaka Ruwansiri 73, Ewan Hughes Rowlands 40) beat Finedon Dolben 223 all out (Sean Davis 86) by 12 runs

Division One: Brixworth 144-4 (Otto Jozsa 48) beat Peterborough Town IIs 140 all out (Fraser Roper 5-32) by six wickets

Burton Latimer 219 all out (Aidan Cunningham 83) beat Haddon 134 all out (Sean O'Neill-Kerr 50, Yashoda Mendis 5-30) by 85 runs

Horton House 247-9 (Harry Mowat 110, William Knibbs 43no) lost to Weekley & Warkton 260-3 (Jacob Palmer 81no, Josh Martin 77) by 13 runs

Overstone Park 81-0 (Harry Gouldstone 48no) beat Wellingborough Town 77 all out (Adam Davies 7-29) by 10 wickets

Thrapston 177 all out (J Garner-Dart 88, D Wickramaratne 5-30) beat Irthlingborough Town 147 all out (N White 57, R Coles 4-8) by 30 runs

Wollaston 155-7 beat Loddington & Mawsley 154 all out (Callum Plowright 46) by three wickets

Division Two: Barby 83-1 beat Earls Barton 81 all out (Craig Scott 6-33, Will Hamilton 4-45) by nine wickets

Brigstock 100-0 (T Swann 71no) beat Brixworth IIs 96 all out (T Lukas 4-17) by 10 wickets

Finedon Dolben IIs 269-9 (Jonny Clarke 112no, Danidu Hewage 66) beat Weldon 110 all out (Daniel Morse 5-24) by 159 runs

Northampton Saints 172-2 (Calum Du Plessis 58no, Shravan Bhat 44) beat Wollaston IIs 168 all out (Nathan Folkes 61, Lewis Shelton 4-37, Oli Chamberlain 4-13) ) by eight wickets

Rothwell Town 71-0 beat Oundle Town IIs 66 all out (Hassan Farhat 5-5) by 10 wickets

Stony Stratford IIs 140-3 (Alex Stockton 45no, Rohit Kutemate 40) beat Wellingborough Indians 137 all out (Anand Panchal 40no, Dean Bryce 5-18) by seven wickets

Division Three: Bold Dragoon 191-4 (Syed Ali Naqi 66no, Mohammed Faris Chennari 46) beat Wellingborough OGs 189 all out (Sameer Mazumdar 94no, Martin Wall 4-44) by six wickets

Great Houghton 134 all out (Shahzaib Bathwal 4-32) lost to Westcroft 138-1 (Umair Pervez 65no, Mehrab Khan 54no) by nine wickets

Old 173 all out (D Hornby 98, M Fisher 6-39) beat Overstone Park IIs 131 all out (D Hornby 4-3) by 42 runs

Podington 103 all out lost to Bowden 269-8 (Jack Gray 71, Francis Finnemore 70, Adam Slight 50) by 166 runs

Spencer Bruerne 155 all out (Alex Holmes 59, Jordan Smith 4-12) lost to Heyford 158-4 (Joshua Bastin 78) by six wickets

Sun Hardingstone 117-8 (Anup Patel 4-31) beat Old Northamptonians IIs 114 all out (Zeeshan Cheema 4-22) by two wickets

Division Four: Carrib United 257-6 (Germane Ebanks 60, Sajid Rehman 50, Ming Hestic 47) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 138 all out (Germane Ebanks 4-20) by 119 runs

Great Oakley 135 all out (Ryan Bell 42) lost to Thurleigh 240-8 (Rylan Sellers 58, Brody Willerton 40) by 105 runs

New Bradwell 347-7 (Joshua Hobson 186, David Perkins 44no) beat Cogenhoe 140 all out (Henry Swallow 78, Chris Wade 4-5) by 207 runs

S & L Corby 193-8 (Shaun Elliott 61, Ryan Buckingham 51) lost to Rushden and Higham Town IIs 197-9 (Sam Bennett 65, Alexander Chandler 4-21) by four runs

St Crispin & Harlestone 179-9 (J Singh Saini 64no, B Harris 52, J Selvey 5-30) lost to Olney Town 181-7 (H Bull 69) by three wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIs 164-3 (Vishwam Patel 55no) beat Northampton Saints IIs 162 all out (Elliot Patterson 82, Dhruv Patel 4-27) by seven wickets

Division Five: Bugbrooke 144 all out (E Nune 4-27) lost to MK Air 148-5 by five wickets

Kettering Town IIs 307-2 (S Court 124no, ,H Tanser 112) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 100 all out (A Bains 6-20) by 207 runs

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 157 all out (James Coles 57) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 159-3 (Todd Styman 60) by seven wickets

North Crawley 237-3 (Jake Tarling 116no, Max Jordan 50) beat Long Buckby 236 all out (Luke Church 73, Suraj Chandrashekar 59, Courtney Gresty 5-46) by seven wickets

Wellingborough Town IIs 198 all out (Imran Yousaf 57, Ollie Bates 4-25) lost to Raunds Town 237-5 (Ben Simpson 73, Aaron Halliday 58no, Lakhan Trivedi 45) by 39 runs

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs 220-5 (Y Sahota 56, L Pollard 51, C Burger 47, M Gibbs 47no) beat S & L Corby IIs 155 all out (W Rodrigo 43, D Fernando 41, L Pollard 5-24) by 65 runs

Geddington IIs 187-8 (Bradley Armer 74) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 190-5 (Stephen Goodman-Smith 84, Henry Richardson 57) by five wickets

Mears Ashby 78-1 beat Thrapston IIs 77 all out (N Yaqub 7-25) by nine wickets

Towcestrians v Overstone Park IIIs - Overstone conceded

Weekley & Warkton IIs 89-1 (Dave Walklate 45no) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 88 all out (Dave Walklate 4-20) by nine wickets

Division Seven: Bowden IIs 144 all out (Anthony Roberts 43, Anthony Howes 5-42) lost to Yelvertoft 146-9 (Andrew O'Neill 46no, Anthony Roberts 4-28) by one wicket

Haddon IIs 138 all out (Thomas Hodgkinson 5-18) lost to Horton House IIs 140-4 (Stephen Finch 70) by six wickets

Irchester 126 all out (Matthew Afford 4-5) beat Great Houghton IIs 123 all out (Vishnu Suresh 43, Kevinkumar Kaushikbhai 5-18) by three runs

Irthlingborough Town IIs 176-1 (Danny Harris 111no, Ben Bastock 53no) beat New Bradwell IIs 174 all out (Mark Parker 4-30) by nine wickets

Kettering Town IIIs 226-9 (Lindsay Gliddon 72, Alan Noding 47no, Harsh Malik 46) lost to Old IIs 228-5 (Neil Spencer 80no, Jack Spencer 55no, David Middleditch 45) by two runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 218-7 (Stephen Lam 86, Elliot Hicckinbotham 54, Hitesh Vadher 4-38) beat Rushton 215-9 (Geoff Thompson 61) by three wickets

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 230-3 (Ollie Dunn 138no, Jordan Shingler 57no) beat Podington IIs 226-6 (James Nimmo 98no, David Lloyd-Jones 79) by seven wickets

Earls Barton IIs 159-4 (A Rees 40) lost to Burton Latimer IIIs 161-6 (L Sayles 46no) by four wickets

Gretton 302-7 (H Pavitt 71no, R Ellis 55, S Roberts 50) beat Dunchurch & Bilton 278-9 (J Singh 198no, M Houseman 4-24) by 24 runs

Olney Town IIs 111-3 (O Souster 52no) beat North Crawley IIs 109 all out by seven wickets

Wellingborough OGs IIs 104 all out (James Walker 59no, James Brazier 7-16) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 108-1 (Rob Thrippleton 58, Dillon Griffiths 41no) by nine wickets

Westcroft IIIs 283-6 (I Hussain 108, S Jayamanne 43, A Iqbal 41) beat Brixworth IIIs 139 all out (Ollie Stanbridge 40no) by 144 runs

Division Nine: Heyford IIs 114 all out (George Terry 5-25) lost to Wollaston IIIs 115-4 by six wickets

Isham 201-9 (Adnan Akbar 74) lost to Carrib United IIs 202-2 (Bilal Khan 104no, Shahid Bashir 72no) by eight wickets

MK Air IIs 242-5 (S Kv 57, S Ballary 56no, S Valluripalli 53, R Sharma 44) beat Bugbrooke IIs 145-5(J Musson 65no) by 97 runs

St Michael’s 92-6 beat Rothwell Town IIs 91 all out (O Abid 5-28) by four wickets

Stony Stratford IVs 140-3 (B Peel 66no) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 136 all out (D Tew 52, A Wood 5-43) by seven wickets

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs 88 all out (Stephen Turner 5-19) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIIs 97 all out by nine runs

Grange Park 345-2 (Rush Kizhakkeveetil 104no, Saad Aftab 78no, Jonny Rust 73, Jon Hill 67)beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 211-7 (Andy Rollings 50) by 134 runs

Horton House IIIs 131 all out (A Inwood 43, P Jennings 4-34) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 176-7 (A Singh 59, D Blatch 52) by 45 runs

Oundle Town IIIs 211-7 (Sam Gerry 46) beat Towcestrians IIs 201-8 (Anish Deorukhakar 94, George Davies 4-47) by 10 runs

Division 11: Geddington IIIs 116-0 (Benedict Harvey 54no, John Ironmonger 50no) beat Mears Ashby IIs 112 all out (Imran Bhatti 62, Ashlee Wardle 5-14) by 10 wickets

Raunds Town IIs 162-9 (James Jones 5-44) lost to Sun Hardingstone IIs 164-6 (Robert Anderson 84) by four wickets

St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 112-8 (R Toone 60) lost to Northampton Saints IIIs 114-2 (I Hughes 79no) by eight wickets

Thrapston IIIs 131 all out beat Barton Seagrave 130 all out (J Browne 5-20) by one run

Weldon IIs 122-9 lost to Brigstock IIs 237 all out (Sat Singh 71, Karan Singh 49) by 115 runs

Division 12: Barby IIIs 173 all out (R Henderson 43) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 238-5 (S Wharton 129) by 65 runs

Cogenhoe IIs 163-3 (Ryan Knight 63no, Gareth Goddard 57) beat S & L Corby IIIs 159-9 (Bhaumih Patel 43) by seven wickets

Dunchurch & Bilton IIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs - match cancelled

Pytchley 126 all out lost to Haddon IIIs 204-6 (Steve Kilsby 63, Darren Pape 51no) by 78 runs

Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 188 all out (Jaiden Baker-Hearne 44) lost to Great Oakley IIs 199-7 (Keegan Raine 57) by 11 runs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Willoughby IIs - Brixworth conceded

Burton Latimer IVs 186-7 (Sean Cafferty 60, Vinny Fuoco 49) beat Old IIIs 185-6 (Nick Riseley 57, Jake Lund 40) by three wickets

Northampton Saints IVs 140-0 (Gowtham Sunny 81no, Henry Eason 48no) beat Isham IIs 139 all out (Jagdeep Singh 55) by 10 wickets

Towcestrians IIIs 156-5 (Chris Terry 50no) beat Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 154-8 (David Wooding 53no, Kallum Pagano 6-20) by five wickets

Division 14: Bowden IIIs 190-5 (Chris Tolley 78) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 101 all out by 89 runs

Great Oakley IIIs 165 all out (K Heath 64, R Patel 5-41) lost to Braunston Paddox IIs 167-6 (S Nelligan 62no) by four wickets

Overstone Park IVs v Horton House IVs - Overstone conceded

Yelvertoft IIs 269-7 (Aswyn Reddy Vonteddu 106, Ganapathy Shanmugam 47no, Oliver Polhill 4-46) beat Kettering Town Vs 195-5 (Lee Sims 54, Sachin Mathivanan 52no) by 74 runs

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Weldon IIIs - Weldon conceded

Irthlingborough Town IIIs v MK Air IIIs - Irthlingborough conceded

Rushton IIs 179 all out (A Millard 70, T Mills 40) beat Barby IVs 160 all out (A Shah 42, A Millard 4-42) by 11 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIIs v North Crawley IIIs - Spencer Bruerne conceded

Wellingborough Indians IIIs 215-7 (P Patel 47) beat Grange Park IIs 214 all out (A Firmin 43, S Gurusamy 4-40) by three wickets

Fixtures

Saturday, September 20

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town v Rushden and Higham Town; Finedon Dolben v Peterborough Town; Geddington v Oundle Town; Kettering Town v Kislingbury Temperance; Stony Stratford v Old Northamptonians

Division One: Haddon v Horton House; Irthlingborough Town v Overstone Park; Loddington & Mawsley v Thrapston; Peterborough Town IIs v Burton Latimer: Weekley & Warkton v Wollaston; Wellingborough Town v Brixworth

Division Two: Brixworth IIs v Rothwell Town; Earls Barton v Stony Stratford IIs; Oundle Town IIs v Finedon Dolben IIs; Weldon v Northampton Saints; Wellingborough Indians v Brigstock; Wollaston IIs v Barby

Division Three: Bowden v Sun Hardingstone; Heyford v Old; Old Northamptonians IIs v Spencer Bruerne; Overstone Park IIs v Bold Dragoon; Wellingborough OGs v Great Houghton; Westcroft v Podington

Division Four: Cogenhoe v Great Oakley; Northampton Saints IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone; Old Northamptonians IIIs v S & L Corby; Olney Town v New Bradwell; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs

Division Five: Burton Latimer IIs v Willoughby; Finedon Dolben IIIs v Wellingborough Town IIs; Long Buckby v Loddington & Mawsley IIs; Raunds Town v Bugbrooke; MK Air v North Crawley

Division Six: Barby IIs v Towcestrians; Overstone Park IIIs v Geddington IIs; S & L Corby IIs v Westcroft IIs; St.Crispin & Harlestone IIs v Desborough Town IIs; Stony Stratford IIIs v Mears Ashby; Thrapston IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs v Haddon IIs; Horton House IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs; New Bradwell IIs v Bowden IIs; Old IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs; Rushton v Kettering Town IIIs; Yelvertoft v Irchester

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs v Gretton; Burton Latimer IIIs v Olney Town IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton v Earls Barton IIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Westcroft IIIs; North Crawley IIs v Braunston Paddox; Podington IIs v Wellingborough OGs IIs