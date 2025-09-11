CRICKET SPECIAL: It's four premier division titles in a row for serial winners Finedon Dolben

Finedon celebrate a fourth straight NCL Premier Division title success (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Finedon Dolben are celebrating after claiming their fourth straight Northants Cricket League Premier Division title.

The reigning champions wrapped up yet another crown with two matches to spare, as they hammered Kettering Town by 10 wickets, and second-placed Peterborough Town were beaten by Oundle.

It means Finedon can't be overhauled and they retain a trophy they have held since the summer of 2022.

Their win over Kettering was as emphatic as it gets, with Drew Brierley claiming three for 38 and Daniel Bendon and Mark Wolstenholme two wickets apiece as the visitors were dismissed for 160, with James Parker and Jack Duffy both making 39.

Finedon Dolben pose for the cameras with the NCL Premier Division title trophy (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Finedon then coasted to victory at 161 without loss from just 23 overs, with Ewan Cox clubbing 81 not out from 61 balls and Sean Davies 65 not out from 78 deliveries.

Peterborough's challenge was ended as they were beaten by 80 runs by near neighbours and third-placed Oundle Town.

Mark Hodgson hit 54 and Patrick Harrington 48 as Oundle posted 229 all out, with Josh Smith taking four for 13.

It was too many for Posh though, as the 2021 champions were rolled over for just 149 despite 69 from Nick Green.

Job done... Finedon celebrate another win and another title (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

The pick of Oundle's bowlers was Harrison Craig, who claimed three for 10 from 10 overs.

Oundle now trail Peterborough by four points.

The title race is still alive in division one after both leaders Loddington & Mawsley and second-placed Overstone Park secured wins at the weekend.

Loddington were indebted to a strong bowling performance as they bowled out Haddon for just 124 after posting a modest 148 all out, with James Esler claiming three wickets and Calum Plowright, Simon West and Josh Plowright two wickets apiece.

Wicket-taking action from the Division 14 clash between Kettering Town Vs and Horton House IVs (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Earlier, Ryan Hawthorn top-scored with 42 for Loddington, with Richard Whorton bagging five for 24.

Overstone were more comfortable 89-run winners over Thrapston, with Harry Gouldstone hammering 136 from 135 balls and Ram Patel 114 as Park chalked up 271 for three. Thrapston were then bowled out for 182.

With two matches to play, Loddington hold a 22-point lead over Overstone, and they could clinch the title this Saturday when they go to Wollaston, while Park will be hoping for them to slip up as they entertain Wellingborough Town.

In division two, Northampton Saints go into the final two matches of the season holding a slim 11-point advantage over second-placed Barby.

Wicket-taking action from the Division 14 clash between Kettering Town Vs and Horton House IVs (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Both teams won last weekend.

Oli Chamberlain (80no) and Finley Shelton (46) were in the runs as Saints posted 252 for seven at Earls Barton, who were then rushed out for 119, with Kieran Lewin taking four for 21.

Barby were also comprehensive winners, as they bowled out Oundle Town IIs for 120, with Will Hamilton claiming seven for 16, with Mathew Nobes then cracking 73 not out to see his side home with nine wickets to spare.

​Results

Saturday, September 6

Northants Cricket League

Action from the Division 14 clash between Kettering Town Vs and Horton House IVs (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Premier Division: Desborough Town 118 all out (Laurence Perry 41, Andy Marston 4-26) lost to Stony Stratford 255-8 (James Hildreth 56, Rowan Carstensen 48) by 137 runs

Finedon Dolben 161-0 (Ewan 81no, Sean Davies 65no) beat Kettering Town 160 all out by 10 wickets

Geddington 161-3 (Jack Parker 69no, Jack Bates 51) beat Old Northamptonians 158 all out (Jamie Dunk 40, Gagan Singh 5-37) by seven wickets

Peterborough Town 149 all out (Nick Green 69) lost to Oundle Town 229 all out (Mark Hodgson 54, Patrick Harrington 48, Josh Smith 4-13) by 80 runs

Rushden and Higham Town 108 all out (Ben Swingler-Brown 4-24, Greg Smith 4-19) lost to Kislingbury Temperance 109-1 (Harry Penberthy 51no, Liam Gough 44no) by nine wickets

Division One: Irthlingborough Town 175 all out (Nadir Haider 5-45) lost to Peterborough Town IIs 318-9 (Jai Venugopal 93, Nofal Raja 76) by 143 runs

Loddington & Mawsley 148 all out (Ryan Hawthorn 42, Richard Whorton 5-24) beat Haddon 124 all out by 24 runs

Thrapston 182 all out (T Phillips 55) lost to Overstone Park 271-3 (Harry Gouldstone 136, R Patel 114no) by 89 runs

Weekley & Warkton 82 all out (W Brooks 4-24) lost to Burton Latimer 88-1 by nine wickets

Wellingborough Town 88 all out (William Knibbs 4-30) lost to Horton House 90-6 (Joe Maw 61no) by four wickets

Wollaston 245-9 (Harry Broome 50, George Green 46, Cameron Thom 43) beat Brixworth 134 all out (Benjamin Turner 63) by 111 runs

Division Two: Brigstock 202 all out (Tom Swann 63, Andy White 4-51) lost to Rothwell Town 203 all out (Bruce Jaftha 69, Tashwin Lukas 6-22) by one run

Brixworth IIs 66-0 (Joseph Sterling 41no) beat Weldon 63 all out (Charlie Lloyd 8-28) by 10 wickets

Earls Barton 119 all out (Kieran Lewin 4-21) lost to Northampton Saints 252-7 (Oli Chamberlain 80no, Finley Shelton 46, Tom Todd 4-37) by 133 runs

Oundle Town IIs 120 all out (Nehal Patel 68, Will Hamilton 7-16) lost to Barby 121-1 (Mathew Nobes 73no) by nine wickets

Stony Stratford IIs 194 all out (Oscar Watson 41, Asad Awan 41, Joseph McCallum 41, Jack Carroll 4-24) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 138 all out by 56 runs

Wellingborough Indians 256 all out (Sunny Patel 62, Nathan Folkes 5-42) beat Wollaston IIs 163 all out (Mark Carter 79, Pritam Patel 4-23) by 93 runs

Division Three: Bowden 188-3 (Adam Slight 56, John Lawrence 41) beat Great Houghton 186 all out (Kieran Lane 72no, Ryan Wilson 4-44) by seven wickets

Heyford 177-6 (Joshua Bastin 74no) beat Wellingborough OGs 174-3 (Gary Small 99no, Tom Pace 40no) by four wickets

Old Northamptonians IIs 201-1 (Martyn Cory 66no, Anshul Poothi 60, Kayan Ranina 52no) beat Westcroft 200 all out (Mehrab Khan 94no, Hafeez Rehman 50, Phillip Evans 5-55) by nine wickets

Overstone Park IIs 224 all out (Dan Webb 76, Kunal Patel 56, Tarun Raheja 4-35) beat Podington 194 all out (Tom Chambers 51, Joshua Ozier 47) by 30 runs

Spencer Bruerne 162 all out (Joe Collins 77, Jamie Denny 6-28) beat Old 83 all out (Robert Tootell 4-20) by 79 runs

Sun Hardingstone 175 all out (Harry Rowe 53, James Hill 44, Syed Ali Naqi 4-10) lost to Bold Dragoon 196 all out (Syed Ali Naqi 72, Harshil Sankhala 4-29) by 21 runs

Division Four: Cogenhoe 186 all out (Henry Swallow 46, Gary Ray 4-34) lost to Old Northamptonians IIIs 292-5 (Richard Falkner 92, Rob Wgite 82) by 106 runs

New Bradwell 210 all out (Zack Wade 51, Rizwan Alam 48, Andy Overton 45, Matt Earl 4-18, Jay Manson 4-43) beat Great Oakley 188 all out by 22 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 204 all out (Elliot Patterson 64, Mohsin Ahmed 50, Tony Thurman 4-23) lost to S & L Corby 271-7 (Ryan Alderson 191) by 67 runs

Olney Town 45-0 beat Rushden and Higham Town IIs 44 all out (Stuart Keeping 4-1) by 10 wickets

St Crispin & Harlestone 233 all out (John Marshall 80, Muhammad Junaid 4-36) lost to Carrib United 237-8 (Muhammad Junaid 69) by four runs

Thurleigh 218-5 (R Pryor 56no, S Richardson 49, C Wood 43) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 217-7 by five wickets

Division Five: Burton Latimer IIs 141-5 (A Sewell 44) beat North Crawley 137 all out (D Borrow 51, D Shelford 5-15) by five wickets

Finedon Dolben IIIs 138 all out (Raj Patel 73) lost to MK Air 227 all out (Kapil Dubey 67, Vinodh Kumar 40) by 89 runs

Kettering Town IIs 201-9 (A Khan 4-26) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 158 all out (I Yousaf 47, S Dholakia 4-33) by 43 runs

Raunds Town 250 all out (Ben Simpson 129, Thomas Murrell 4-41) beat Loddington & Mawsley IIs 244-8 (James Coles 89no, Max Ablett 55) by six runs

Willoughby 101-1 (C Kurusala 63) beat Bugbrooke 98 all out (S Bonthuys 5-13) by nine wickets

Division Six: Barby IIs 219 all out (Adam Shay 62, Lucas Devaney 60) beat S­t Crispin & Harlestone IIs 207 all out (Adam Massey 51, Timothy Jakeman 45) by 12 runs

Overstone Park IIIs 84 all out lost to Thrapston IIs 264 all out by 180 runs

S & L Corby IIs 178 all out (Warnakulasuriya Rodrigo 43, Zak a C Harrow 4-47) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIs 228-7 (Andrew Bussey 82, Chris Stokes 58) by 50 runs

Stony Stratford IIIs 127-0 (George Wood 66no, Henry Richardson 59no) beat Desborough Town IIs 126-9 (Lee Pollard 61) by 10 wickets

Towcestrians 328-4 (Anish Deorukhakar 98no, Quntin Allen 82no, Pip Webb 73no) beat Geddington IIs 87 all out by 241 runs

Westcroft IIs v Mears Ashby - Westcroft conceded

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs 199-8 (Alex Osborn 58) lost to Bowden IIs 267-4 (Karl Pollard 90, Charlie Standley 76no, Daniel Wenlock 42) by 68 runs

Haddon IIs 189 all out lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 261-6 (Danny Harris 78, Luke Fleming 70) by 72 runs

Horton House IIs 199 all out (Ryan Monk 71, Finn Herrington 46, Anthony Howes 5-51) lost to Yelvertoft 211 all out (Clayton Gonsalves 66, Ryno Saayman 61, Rory Monk 4-49) by 12 runs

Old IIs 178-8 (Zafar Iqbal 42no) lost to Irchester 179-2 (Jordan Everitt 102) by eight wickets

Old Northamptonians IVs 224-3 (U Akbar 98, G Sharma 54no) beat Kettering Town IIIs 220-8 (J Lines 79, M Reece 56) by seven wickets

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 95 all out (Stanley Roberts 4-17) lost to Gretton 157 all out by 62 runs

Brixworth IIIs 108 all out (Mark Stanbridge 40) lost to Olney Town IIs 111-2 (J Lay 57no) by eight wickets

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 140-0 (G Mobley 77no, R Thrippleton 59no) beat Dunchurch & Bilton 139 all out (J Singh 77, S Laithwaite 5-35) by 10 wickets

North Crawley IIs 92-2 (Ravee Athapattu 42no) beat Earls Barton IIs 90 all out (Chris Smart 44no) by eight wickets

Podington IIs 151 all out (Harry Codd 57, Tom Hart 51) lost to Burton Latimer IIIs 193-6 (Bailey Villette-Lawman 92no, John Boss 42, David Lloyd-Jones 4-38) by 42 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIs 217-7 lost to Westcroft IIIs 221-8 by two wickets

Division Nine: Carrib United IIs 240-7 (Muqaddas Imran 50, Jamaul Marli 49, Bilal Khan 47) beat Bugbrooke IIs 189-7 (James Garrard 92no) by 51 runs

Isham 247-8 (Christopher Barton 66, Adnan Akbar 42, Maheshvar Champaneriya 42) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 215-6 (Brian Pooley 100, John Burdett 41) by 32 runs

MK Air IIs 176-8 (Alex Fowler 64) beat Stony Stratford IVs 172-9 (Santosh Ballary 54) by two wickets

Rothwell Town IIs 208-9 (S O'Brien 41, A Sayed 6-52) beat Wollaston IIIs 78 all out (R Parker 4-24) by 130 runs

St Michaels 80-2 (T Amiri 50no) beat Heyford IIs 76 all out (O Abid 5-21) by eight wickets

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs 106-9 lost to Towcestrians IIs 107-8 (Andy Clark 42, Daniel Blatch 4-23) by two wickets

Horton House IIIs 91-4 beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 90 all out by six wickets

Kettering Town IVs 206-5 (Alan Noding 61no, Daniel Folgate 55) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIIs 207-6 (Antony Mottola 78) by four wickets

Long Buckby IIs 133 all out (Peter Incley 73) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 134-5 by five wickets

Oundle Town IIIs 116 all out (O Rudd 41, J Poncelet 4-2) lost to Grange Park 203-8 (J Benedetti 53, J mason 47, A Firmin 41) by 87 runs

Division 11: Geddington IIIs 54-2 beat Sun Hardingstone IIs 53 all out (Dominic Wardle 5-7, Matthew Johns 5-18) by eight wickets

Mears Ashby IIs 189-6 (Billy Druce 62, Druve Patel 43) beat Brigstock IIs 73 all out (Naseem Yaqub 5-25, Aman Iqbal 5-29) by 116 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 290-4 (F Wake 67, P Austin 52, M Charnley 50) beat Barton Seagrave 152 all out (J Browne 49) by 138 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 129-9 lost to Thrapston IIIs 214-9 (Alex Taylor 4-47) by 85 runs

Weldon IIs 154-0 (Jacob Taylor 83no, Will Jones 59no) beat Raunds Town IIs 153-9 (Terry Isom 49) by 10 wickets

Division 12: Barby IIIs 137-6 beat Haddon IIIs 135-8 (Jansan Algaratnam 4-29) by four wickets

Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 148-9 lost to Pytchley 153-5 (Stephen Bounds 70no) by five wickets

Great Oakley IIs 135 all out (Kuldeep Singh 4-37) lost to S & L Corby IIIs 146 all out (Chris Grant 4-23) by 11 runs

Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 158-3 (G Timms 52) beat Cogenhoe IIs 157 all out (N Withanage 6-52) by seven wickets

Stony Stratford Vs 171-7 (Zach Jones 47) beat Spencer Bruerne IIs 167-8 (Christian Fisher 53) by three wickets

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs 97 all out (J Brazier 5-21) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 99-1 (S Griffiths 51no) by nine wickets

Burton Latimer IVs 193-6 (Liam Sayles 64, Rory McGrenaghan 63no) beat Northampton Saints IVs 192-7 (Lb K 69no, Gowtham Sunny 47) by four wickets

Old IIIs 145 all out beat Isham IIs 103 all out (Nithya Babu 40) by 42 runs

Towcestrians IIIs 159 all out (Connor McCarlie 4-22) beat Brixworth IVs 71 all out (Chris Bowmer 4-18) by 88 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 198-6 (Daniel Austin 77, Andrew Brierley 56) lost to Willoughby IIs 317-2 (Vikas Sangwan 160no, Aiden Porter 90) by eight wickets

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v Great Oakley IIIs - Oakley conceded

Thrapston IVs 128-8 (Derek Krajewski 5-29) lost to Old Northamptonians Vs 129-4 (Stuart Smith 45no) by six wickets

Yelvertoft IIs v Overstone Park IVs - Overstone conceded

Kettering Town Vs 91-4 (Clive Wears 53no) beat Horton House IVs 89 all out by six wickets

Division 15: Grange Park IIs 136 all out (Jon Tiley 61, Karthikeyan Thangarajan 5-16, Philip Beagley 4-46) lost to Barby IVs 138-9 (Simon Devaney 69) by one wicket

Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Rushton IIs - Irthlingborough conceded

Spencer Bruerne 186 all out (Harry Hunt 47, Will Briggs 42) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 96 all out (Callum Irlam 7-29) by 90 runs

Weldon IIIs v MK Air IIIs - Weldon conceded

Wellingborough Indians IIIs 227-5 (Y Sharma 86, V Patel 46) beat North Crawley IIIs 224 all out (S Waghmare 81, A Wadood 53) by five wickets

Fixtures

Saturday, September 13

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Kislingbury Temperance v Stony Stratford; Old Northamptonians v Desborough Town; Oundle Town v Kettering Town; Peterborough Town v Geddington; Rushden and Higham Town v Finedon Dolben

Division One: Brixworth v Peterborough Town IIs; Burton Latimer v Haddon; Horton House v Weekley & Warkton; Overstone Park v Wellingborough Town; Thrapston v Irthlingborough Town; Wollaston v Loddington & Mawsley

Division Two: Barby v Earls Barton; Brigstock v Brixworth IIs: Finedon Dolben IIs v Weldon; Northampton Saints v Wollaston IIs; Rothwell Town v Oundle Town IIs; Stony Stratford IIs v Wellingborough Indians

Division Three: Bold Dragoon v Wellingborough OGs; Great Houghton v Westcroft; Old v Overstone Park IIs; Podington v Bowden Spencer Bruerne v Heyford; Sun Hardingstone v Old Northamptonians IIs

Division Four: Carrib United v Old Northamptonians IIIs; Great Oakley v Thurleigh; New Bradwell v Cogenhoe; S & L Corby v Rushden and Higham Town IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone v Olney Town; Wellingborough Indians IIs v Northampton Saints IIs

Division Five: Bugbrooke v MK Air; Kettering Town IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs; Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Burton Latimer IIs; North Crawley v Long Buckby; Wellingborough Town IIs v Raunds Town

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs v S & L Corby IIs; Geddington IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs; Mears Ashby v Thrapston IIs; Towcestrians v Overstone Park IIIs; Weekley & Warkton IIsv St Crispin & Harlestone IIs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Yelvertoft; Haddon IIs v Horton House IIs; Irchester v Great Houghton IIs; Irthlingborough Town IIs v New Bradwell IIs; Kettering Town IIIs v Old IIs; Old Northamptonians IVs v Rushton

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox v Podington IIs; Earls Barton IIs v Burton Latimer IIIs; Gretton v Dunchurch & Bilton; Olney Town IIs v North Crawley IIs: Wellingborough OGs IIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIs; Westcroft IIIs v Brixworth IIIs

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v Wollaston IIIs; Isham v Carrib United IIs; MK Air IIs v Bugbrooke IIs; St Michaels v Rothwell Town IIs; Stony Stratford IVs v St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs; Grange Park v Wellingborough Town IIIs; Horton House IIIs v Bold Dragoon IIs; Oundle Town IIIs v Towcestrians IIs

Division 11: Geddington IIIs v Mears Ashby IIs; Raunds Town IIs v Sun Hardingstone IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IVs v Northampton Saints IIIs; Thrapston IIIs v Barton Seagrave; Weldon IIs v Brigstock IIs

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Stony Stratford Vs; Cogenhoe IIs v S & L Corby IIIs; Dunchurch & Bilton IIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs; Pytchley v Haddon IIIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIIs v Great Oakley IIs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Willoughby IIs; Burton Latimer IVs v Old IIIs; Northampton Saints IVs v Isham IIs; Towcestrians IIIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIIs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v Old Northamptonians Vs; Great Oakley IIIs v Braunston Paddox IIs; Overstone Park IVs v Horton House IVs; Yelvertoft IIs v Kettering Town Vs

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Weldon IIIs; Irthlingborough Town IIIs v MK Air IIIs; Rushton IIs v Barby IVs; Spencer Bruerne IIIs v North Crawley IIIs; Wellingborough Indians IIIs v Grange Park IIs

