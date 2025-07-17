CRICKET SPECIAL: Finedon fall just short to miss out as ONs claim win double to book place at T20 Finals Day

Action from the Northants Cricket League Division One clash between Horton House and title-chasing Loddington & Mawsley (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

It's the Northants Cricket League T20 Championship Finals Day at Geddington CC on Saturday (July 19).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a dramatic final day of group fixtures, the teams to book their places in the semi-finals were Oundle, Old Northamptonians, Peterborough Town and Rushden & Higham Town.

The side kicking themselves for missing out are Finedon Dolben, who tied their final game against Peterborough to finish fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win would have seen Finedon get above Borough and also leapfrog ONs on net run rate, but chasing Posh's 144 for seven, ninth-wicket pair Edward Hodgson (13no) and Tom Brett (8no) couldn't quite get their team over the line.

Action from Old Northamptonians' T20 Championship win over Desborough Town at Billing Road (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Needing 15 to win off the final over, they could only manage 14 off the bowling of Hayatullah Niazi, and the finals day spot went to ONs, who secured a final day win double, seeing off Desborough Town by 62 runs and Kislingbury Temperance by 15 runs.

Oundle claimed top spot in the league as they secured six wins out of six, while Peterborough ended up second with four wins, a loss and that tie.

Third place went to Rushden & Higham, who won one and lost one on the final day - although their victory was an emphatic one as they saw off Geddington by 126 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was mainly down to the efforts of Chanaka Ruwansiri who hammered a sensational 121 not out from just 56 balls, hitting 16 fours and six sixes, as Rushden posted a daunting 221 for three in their 20 overs.

Action from the Northants Cricket League Division One clash between Horton House and Loddington & Mawsle (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Geddington were rushed out for 95 in reply, with Ben Paine taking three for 18.

The semi-finals at Geddington will see Oundle square up to ONs at 10am and Peterborough then playing Rushden & Higham at 1.15pm, with the final to follow.

Sunday sees the staging of Finals Day of the Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Cup at Loddington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home side Loddington & Mawsley play in the first semi-final against Wollaston at 10am, with the second semi-final seeing Thrapston take on MK Air.

Action from Old Northamptonians' T20 Championship win over Desborough Town (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Finals Day for the Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Plate is being held on Sunday, July 27, at Stoke Bruerne cricket ground.

The last four match-ups in that one see Spencer Bruerne host Weekley & Warkton (10am) and Northampton Saints take on Wellingborough Town (1.15pm).​

Overstone Park are keeping their noses in front in the NCL Division One title race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The villagers maintained their one point advantage over rivals Loddington & Mawsley with a big 187-run win over Haddon.

Action from Loddington & Mawsley's NCL Division One win over Horton House (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Alistair Mclaughlin hit 74 and Ram Patel 68 as they totalled 284 for nine, despite the best efforts of Sean O'Neill-Kerr who claimed four for 63.

Haddon were never in the hunt in reply as they were skittled for 97, with Ben Sales bagging five for 40.

Second-placed Loddington are proving tough to shrug off though, and they were also easy winners, beating Horton House by seven wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horton made a decent 197 for nine, with Akshat Adhikari hitting 59, but it wasn’t enough as James Esler (52no) and Charlie Moore (41) saw Loddington to 200 for three.

Wellingborough Indians IIIs recorded a remarkable 431-run win over Barton Seagrave IIs in NCL Division 15 on Saturday!

Denish Champaneriya smoked an amazing 15 sixes and 24 fours in his brilliant innings of 222, that came off just 99 balls! He was well supported by A Patel who clubbed five sixes and 21 fours in his 127 not out, while Pankaj Patel added 59.

On a day to forget for the Seagrave bowlers (with only one player keeping their economy rate below 10) there were also an incredible 71 extras conceded, including 50 wides!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not surprisingly, Seagrave then struggled in their chase and were bowled out for 90 in just 20.4 overs.

​

Results

Wednesday, July 9

Northants Cricket League

Women's Midweek League: Brixworth 94 all out (Iris Kirk 2-2) lost to Geddington 95-0 (Iris Kirk 35rno, Lucy Raubenheimer 28no) by seven wickets

Horton House Red 111 all out (E Currie 41, I Gray 2-8, S Ranina 2-13) lost to Northampton Saints 158-0 (I Gray 35rno, D Briggs 35rno, S Ranina 31no) by 47 runs

Kettering Town 89-3 (Kyra Ilbrey 30no, Jenny Ward 3-31) beat Horton House Blue 88 all out (Teri Reilly 24, Kyra Ilbrey 2-6, Michelle Tanser 2-7) by four wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old 81-4 (J Edwards 22no, A Flaunty 2-11) lost to Overstone Park 147-3 (V Dillon-Davies 35rno, A Flaunty 35rno, S Dillon-Davies 27) by 66 runs

Thrapston Green 76-1 (A Lague 37rno) beat Irthlingborough Town 75-6 (B Nunley 35no, L Borrett 2-7, J Ackroyd 2-12) by five wickets

Saturday, July 12

Northants Cricket League

T20 Championship: Finedon Dolben 167-6 (Jordan Strydom 60, Drew Brierley 37) beat Kettering Town 112-7 (James Parker 43) by 55 runs

Geddington 185-6 beat Stony Stratford 157 all out by 28 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geddington 95 all out (Ben Paine 3-18) lost to Rushden and Higham Town 221-3 (Chanaka Ruwansiri 121no, Ewan Hughes Rowlands 38) by 126 runs

Kislingbury Temperance 165-7 (Finley Small 39) lost to Desborough Town 166-4 (Jake Bindley 45, Wayne Steed 43, Archie Redfern 39) by one run

Old Northamptonians 130-6 (William Heathfield 54no) beat Kislingbury Temperance 115-8 (Z Khawaja 44) by 15 runs

Old Northamptonians 151-5 (Rhys Noble 61no) beat Desborough Town 89-8 (Max Vesty 3-18) by 62 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle Town 129 all out (Chanaka Ruwansiri 3-6, George Earl 3-11) beat Rushden and Higham Town 96 all out (Conoe Craig 3-11) by 33 runs

Oundle Town 163-4 (Sam Batten 53no, Waseem Akram Jnr 51) beat Stony Stratford 161-8 (Ausman Ginai 45no, Steven Plant 38) by six wickets

Peterborough Town 144-7 (Kyle Medcalf 51, Daniel Bendon 4-26) tied with Finedon Dolben 144-8 (Daniel Bendon 35)

Peterborough Town 177-5 (Zeeshan Manzoor 93, Josh Smith 59) beat Kettering Town 106-8 (Jack Duffy 40) by 71 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division One: Brixworth 294-5 (Otto Jozsa 92, Henry Timm 76, Ben Carrick 50no, Yashoda Mendis 4-48) beat Burton Latimer 184 all out (Yashoda Mendis 55, Fraser Bennett 4-44) by 110 runs

Horton House 197-9 (A Adhikari 59) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 200-3 (J Esler 52no, C Moore 41) by seven wickets

Overstone Park 284-9 (Alistair Mclaughlin 74, Ram Patel 68, Sean O'Neill-Kerr 4-63) beat Haddon 97 all out (Ben Sales 5-40) by 187 runs

Thrapston 221-8 beat (Oliver Bennett 75, Tyler Phillips 49no) Peterborough Town IIs 220 all out (Sreehari Subramonian 54, Marcus Steed 4-41) by two wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekley & Warkton 247-8 (J Workman 113, J Palmer 71, B Parsons 4-25) beat Irthlingborough Town 189 all out (A Doggett 65) by 58 runs

Wollaston 194 all out lost to Wellingborough Town 264-4 (Ryan Lovell 75no, Thomas Howes 75, Ryan Arnold 55) by 70 runs

Division Two: Barby 372-7 (Will Hamilton 140, Zachary Wenham 108, Augustus Wenham 41) beat Wellingborough Indians 292 all out (Chintamani Satpute 101, Zachary Wenham 5-67) by 80 runs

Brigstock 138-0 (Tom Swann 76no) beat Weldon 136 all out by 10 wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earls Barton 84-3 beat Brixworth 82 all out (T Todd 4-24, J McDermott 4-31) by seven wickets

Finedon Dolben IIs 190 all out (Nihar Patel 85) lost to Northampton Saints 191-3 (Calum Du Plessis 54no, Liam Bligh 42, Oli Chamberlain 42no) by seven wickets

Rothwell Town 201-8 (Hassan Farhat 76, Steve Musgrave 4-29) beat Wollaston IIs 197-9 (Steve Musgrave 71, Mark Carter 43, Marc Jackson 5-40) by two wickets

Stony Stratford IIs 252 all out (George Oldershaw 55no, Danny Chapman 46, F Harper 4-72) lost to Oundle Town IIs 280-6 (Nehal Patel 83, Matthew Ingram 43) by 28 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Three: Bold Dragoon 238-9 (Fazal Shahzad 56, Martin Wall 52) lost to Great Houghton 239-3 (Ben Mousley 66, Matthew Jackson 60, Luke McAfee 44no) by seven wickets

Bowden 194-5 (Archie Powell 61no) beat Heyford 190 all out (Sreekumar Nair 69, Nasweeph Kuttiyan 45, Jack Gray 4-31) by five wickets

Old 168 all out (Sabir Beharami 4-17) lost to Westcroft 284-9 (Sabir Beharami 91, Shahzaib Bathwal 46) by 116 runs

Podington 239-7 (J Ozier 60, C Saxby 59, P Bright 56, Z Rahman 4-36) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 243-7 (J Gaskell 107) by three wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer Bruerne 247-6 (Jordan Moussa-Capel 84, Guy Sunter 58) beat Wellingborough OGs 153 all out (Kane Brierley 53, Jack Mousley 4-17) by 94 runs

Sun Hardingstone 100 all out (J Carr 4-41) lost to Overstone Park IIs 173-9 (S Arnold 41, A Piper 4-48) by 73 runs

Division Four: Carrib United 198 all out (Wilf Paris 59) lost to S & L Corby 215-6 (R Buckingham 56, M Pearce 55) by 17 runs

Great Oakley 243 all out (Aidan Cullen 81, Henry Buckner 45, Connor Flaunty 4-35) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIs 199 all out (Connor Flaunty 78, Will Bates 45, Matt Prested 6-31) by 44 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Bradwell 257-7 (Will Smith 51no) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 123 all out (Licarl Julien 54, Najeeb Akram 4-28) by 134 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 121-3 (Jack Morgan 43) beat Cogenhoe 120 all out (Henry Swallow 49, Joe Thompson 5-13) by seven wickets

St Crispin & Harlestone 223-8 (J Solomons 97) beat Thurleigh 220-9 (C Wood 62, B Willerton 45no) by two wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIs 158-9 (S Patel 44, Stuart Keeping 4-41) lost to Olney Town 159-3 (H Bull 78no) by seven wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Five: Bugbrooke 175-7 (M Khawaja 46, P Joshi 5-29) beat North Crawley 174 all out (A Ahmed 4-49) by three wickets

Burton Latimer IIs 345-4 (A Sewell 117, L Sewell 102no, D Shelford 53) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 124 all out (Leo Dunham 5-29) by 221 runs

Kettering Town IIs 289-7 (Charlie Court 92, Harry Tanser 76) beat MK Air 256 all out (Vinodh Kumar 43, Zachary Purdie 4-47) by 33 runs

Wellingborough Town IIs 238 all out (I Yousaf 58) lost to Long Buckby 239-3 (D Holmes 83no, M Mohan 72no, S Chandrashekar 63) by seven wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willoughby 286-8 (Matt Cartridge 97, Callum Hanks 65, Ollie Bates 4-73) beat Raunds Town 186-9 (Lewis Gates 50Stuart Bonthuys 4-33) by 100 runs

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs 204-6 (L Pollard 101) lost to Barby IIs 323-2 (J Gleghorn 110, A Shay 97, C Manzella 52) by 119 runs

Geddington IIs 120-5 beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 119 all out (Adam Massey 55) by five wickets

Mears Ashby 295-7 (Babar Khan 81, Kamran Muhammad 57no) beat Weekley & Warkton IIs 245 all out (Andrew Bussey 45, William Turner 43) by 50 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S & L Corby IIs 315-4 (Warnakulasuriya Rodrigo 129no, Freddie McGeown 55) beat Overstone Park IIIs 253-9 (Ujwal Khanna 78, Aditey Allam 41, Freddie McGeown 4-53) by 62 runs

Towcestrians 88 all out lost to Thrapston IIs 92-4 by six wickets

Westcroft IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs - Westcroft conceded

Division Seven: Haddon IIs 194 all out (D Britton 53, M Farrah 46, M Smorfitt 6-41) lost to Old IIs 206-8 (D Middleditch 86, A Culverhouse 40no) by 12 runs

Irchester 74 all out (R Monk 4-21) lost to Horton House IIs 76-2 by eight wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irthlingborough Town IIs 248-8 (Jack Fleming 100, Rhys Elavia 43) beat Bowden IIs 215-9 (Jack Fischer 60, Ryan Wilson 41) by 33 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 128 all out (Sahil Sharma 54, Anthony Howes 5-22, Dinesh Vadlamudi 4-27) lost to Yelvertoft 133-4 (Garreth White 42) by six wickets

Old Northamptonians IVs 236 all out (P Monkman 52, K Tanna 4-39) lost to New Bradwell IIs 312 all out (T Anderson 77, A Gowthaman 56, E Hicckinbotham 4-69) by 76 runs

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 110-1 beat Brixworth IIIs 107 all out (J Shingler 4-8) by nine wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gretton 202-1 (J Bates 107no, S Mason 59) beat Earls Barton IIs 199-9 (K Draper 65, M Houseman 4-36) by nine wickets

North Crawley IIs 226-8 (Ravee Athapattu 80, James Carter 40, Dale Ansell 5-39) Kislingbury Temperance IIs 221-7 (Gavin Mobley 60, Rob Thrippleton 57) by five runs

Olney Town IIs 116 all out lost to Podington IIs 119-8 (Harry Codd 46) by two wickets

Wellingborough OGs IIs 261-8 (Finlay Walker 81, Oliver Austin 54) beat Dunchurch & Bilton 150 all out by 111 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westcroft IIIs 285 all out (Amir Iqbal 67, Muhammad Usman 59, Amjad Farooq Irshad 43) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 207 all out (Samuel Dexter 56, Marc Wittering 43) by 78 runs

Division Nine: Heyford IIs 104 all out (Luke Hurle 4-33) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 236-6 (Darren Tew 79) by 132 runs

MK Air IIs 232-7 (A Govada 75no) beat Rothwell Town IIs 57 all out (A Verma 4-14) by 175 runs

St Michaels 201-8 (A Ali 4-25) beat Carrib United IIs 171 all out (S Rehman 48, O Abid 4-54) by 30 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stony Stratford IVs 174-3 (R Mukherjee 93) beat Bugbrooke IIs 173-9 (A Bailey 65, B Janardhan 4-42) by seven wickets

Wollaston IIIs 92 all out (Conor Barton 5-18) lost to Isham 232 all out (Christopher Barton 60, Charlie Luck 4-28) by 140 runs

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs 156 all out (Danesh Ruparelia 60) lost to Wellingborough Town IIIs 220-8 (Charlie Norman 59, Sami Amiri 42, Cameron Calvert 4-40) by 64 runs

Grange Park 150 all out (Justin Benedetti 56, Saad Aftab 47, Neil Fewtrell 7-38) beat Towcestrians IIs 88 all out (Donovan Keightley 4-22) by 62 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long Buckby IIs 65-1 (Sai Sreekar 42no) beat Bold Dragoon IIs 63 all out (Connor Watkins 4-9, Ebin Benny 4-21) by nine wickets

Oundle Town IIIs 222-1 (Gurdhitt Singh 98no, Peter Wilson 91no) beat Kettering Town IVs 217-6 (Guiseppe Massimo 75, Harsh Malik 48, Clive Wears 46, Gurdhitt Singh 4-52) by nine wickets

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 108 all out (Ian Street 5-21) lost to Horton House IIIs 109-2 (Sainath Ravikumar 40n) by eight wickets

Division 11: Barton Seagrave 204-8 (Ross Calcott 95, Aj Boot 40) lost to Geddington IIIs 207-5 (Benedict Harvey 91) by five wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raunds Town IIs 192-6 (M Green 107) lost to Brigstock IIs 236-6 (H Spencer 80, J Sharp 57) by 44 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 162 all out (Cavan Robinson 70) lost to Mears Ashby IIs 198-7 (Druve Patel 69, Aman Iqbal 51no) by 36 runs

Thrapston IIIs 141 all out (D Bhusanar 4-39) lost to Sun Hardingstone IIs 213-7 (H Middleton 73, L Bennett 64) by 72 runs

Weldon IIs 82 all out (A Charnley 4-27) lost to Northampton Saints IIIs 286-2 (M Bates 142no, M Charnley 67, I Hughes 46) by 204 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs 267-5 (J Quennell 118, A Lee-Brown 43) beat Haddon IIIs 211-9 (S Wakeford 63) by 56 runs

Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 213-8 (D Babu 58, K Raine 4-43) lost to Great Oakley IIs 247-5 (A Hayes 68, A Ward 54, K Raine 53no) by 34 runs

Pytchley 236-5 (Kishor Patel 69no, Stephen Bounds 64, Luke Shackleton 49) beat Spencer Bruerne IIs 136 all out (Alec Morgan 65no, Kishor Patel 5-32) by 100 runs

Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 187-7 (N Withanage 59, S Russell 48, Z Jones 6-51) beat Stony Stratford Vs 185-9 (K Tigdoli 66no, M Pearson 4-36) by three wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S & L Corby IIIs 113-4 beat Barby IIIs 110 all out (Kuldeep Singh 6-23) by six wickets

Division 13: Brixworth IVs 143 all out (D Bodily 78no, D Griffiths 4-27) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 205-9 (D Griffiths 41, D Austin 4-29) by 62 runs

Burton Latimer IVs 215-9 (Jon Dunham 40no, Vinnie Fuoco 79, Ciaran Thomas 4-36) lost to Bugbrooke IIIs 260-6 (John Stretton 76, Alexander Franklin 65, Ciaran Thomas 46) by 45 runs

Isham IIs 155 all out (Jim Lyon 51, Vihanga Jayaweera 4-34) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIIs 215-4 (Andrew Brierley 69, Pritul Khagram 62) by 60 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Saints IVs 279 all out (Giovanni Panariello 137, Gowtham Sunny 55, Gowtham Sunny 4-55, David Alcock 4-58) beat Willoughby IIs 167 all out (Sean Thornton 71) by 112 runs

Towcestrians IIIs 116 all out (Syed Haider Ali 4-8) lost to Old IIIs 170-7 (Muhammad Rizwan 69) by 54 runs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs 152-7 (Hugh Russell 51, Andrew Willis 43) beat Kettering Town Vs 150-8 (Sachin Mathivanan 61) by three wickets

Great Oakley IIIs 124 all out (R Harris 42no, D Taylor 4-33) lost to Old Northamptonians Vs 126-8 by two wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horton House IVs 70-3 beat S & L Corby IVs 68 all out (Henry Gallagher 5-23) by seven wickets

Overstone Park IVs 271-5 (L Carlier 84no, S Marlow 47, A Bhatt 46no) beat Braunston Paddox IIs 219-7 (N Kemp 89, D Kanuri 53, A Flaunty 4-46) by 52 runs

Yelvertoft IIs 195-6 (V Ramesh 82, S Dainak 47) beat Thrapston IVs 194 all out (R Davey 43) by four wickets

Division 15: Barby IVs 173 all out (T Toomey 45, G Tarling 4-27) lost to North Crawley IIIs 275-8 (S Waghmare 69no, A Wadood 61, C Gresty 50) by 102 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Weldon IIIs - Irthlingborough conceded

Spencer Bruerne IIIs 109 all out (Yashaswi Pokklandra Kumar 5-33) lost to MK Air IIIs 323-3 (Samik Dandy 98no, Vijeth Kumar 81, Deepak Balakrishnan 63no, Sharad Kumar 47) by 214 runs

Wellingborough Indians IIIs 521-3 (D Champaneriya 222, A Patel 127, P Patel 59) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 90 all out by 431 runs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Byfield v Sibford - Sibford conceded

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evenley 292-8 (Ben Patterson 158) beat Syresham 134 all out (Simon Boardman 55) by 158 runs

Finmere 98 all out (Antony Longley 5-15) lost to Kings Sutton 102-3 (George Coombes 55no) by seven wickets

Woodford Halse 205 all out (Desmond Smith 55, Riley Marklew 44) lost to Banbury Lions 253-9 (Anas Ahmed 92, Asad Hussain 60no, Danyal Sadiq 54) by 48 runs

Wroxton 175-1 (Adnan Ahmed 97no) beat Thornborough 174 all out (Dan Michell 71, Rachad Forde 46, Lloyd Mochell 41) by nine wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Bodicote 240 all out (D Wyatt 89, O Sharpe 48, J Wright 4-51) lost to Chipping Warden 250-7 (D Wood 78no, J Berry 47) by 10 runs

Castlethorpe 113-9 beat Wardington 88 all out (R Jones 5-33) by 25 runs

Maids Moreton 98-1 (K Kashyap 50no) beat Evenley IIs 97 all out (M Fisk 4-24) by nine wickets

Printers 108 all out (Vipin Raj Vijaya 4-26) lost to Great Northampton 247-7 (Ram Garimella 60, Renjith Remesh 50, Abdul Jabbar Chalackal Puchanath 50) by 139 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicken 142-9 beat Hanslope 103 all out (Bharath Sukumaran 4-26) by 39 runs

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs 89 all out (J Wilkinson 5-15) lost to Byfield IIs 90-2 by eight wickets

Brackley IIIs 160-9 (Jonathon Nichol 54) lost to Preston Bissett 295-6 (Ben King 169, Ryan Watson 48) by 135 runs

Great Northampton IIs 265 all out (Alias Kurian 56, Jacob B 49, Ajimon Alex 41) beat Crown 88 all out (Noble Paul 6-13) by 177 runs

Syresham IIs v Woodford Halse IIs - Syresham conceded

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornborough 209-6 (Michael Ballinger 80no, Jignesh Patel 4-18) beat Wroxton IIs 96 all out (Ajay Sharma 41) by 113 runs

Fixtures

Northants Cricket League

T20 Championship Finals Day (at Geddington CC): Oundle Town v Old Northamptonians (10am); Peterborough Town v Rushden & Higham Town (1.15pm)

Division One: Burton Latimer v Horton House; Haddon v Brixworth; Irthlingborough Town v Wollaston; Loddington & Mawsley v Weekley & Warkton; Peterborough Town IIs v Overstone Park; Wellingborough Town v Thrapston

Division Two: Brixworth IIs v Stony Stratford IIs; Northampton Saints v Barby; Oundle Town IIs v Brigstock; Weldon v Rothwell Town; Wellingborough Indians v Earls Barton; Wollaston IIs v Finedon Dolben IIs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Three: Great Houghton v Podington; Heyford v Sun Hardingstone; Old Northamptonians IIs v Bowden; Overstone Park IIs v Spencer Bruerne; Wellingborough OGs v Old; Westcroft v Bold Dragoon

Division Four: Cogenhoe v St Crispin & Harlestone; Old Northamptonians IIIs v Great Oakley; Olney Town v Northampton Saints IIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v Carrib United; S & L Corby v Wellingborough Indians IIs; Thurleigh v New Bradwell

Division Five: Finedon Dolben IIIs v Willoughby; Long Buckby v Bugbrooke; MK Air v Wellingborough Town IIs; North Crawley v Loddington & Mawsley IIs; Raunds Town v Kettering Town IIs

Division Six: Barby IIs v S & L Corby IIs; Overstone Park IIIs v Westcroft IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IIs v Mears Ashby; Stony Stratford IIIs v Towcestrians; Thrapston IIs v Geddington IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIs v Desborough Town IIs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Irchester; Horton House IIs v Great Houghton IIs; New Bradwell IIs v Kettering Town IIIs; Old IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs; Rushton v Haddon IIs; Yelvertoft v Irthlingborough Town IIs

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs v Wellingborough OGs IIs; Burton Latimer IIIs v Gretton: Dunchurch & Bilton v Westcroft IIIs; Earls Barton IIs v Olney Town IIs: Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Braunston Paddox; Podington IIs v North Crawley IIs

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs v Heyford IIs; Carrib United IIs v MK Air IIs; Isham v St Michaels; Rothwell Town IIs v Stony Stratford IVs St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs v Wollaston IIIs

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Oundle Town IIIs; Horton House IIIs v Long Buckby IIs; Kettering Town IVs v Grange Park; Towcestrians IIs v Finedon Dolben IVs; Wellingborough Town IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 11: Brigstock IIs v Thrapston IIIs; Geddington IIIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IVs; Mears Ashby IIs v Weldon IIs; Northampton Saints IIIs v Raunds Town IIs; Sun Hardingstone IIs v Barton Seagrave

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIIs Great Oakley IIs v Pytchley; Haddon IIIs v S & L Corby IIIs; Spencer Bruerne IIs v Cogenhoe IIs; Stony Stratford Vs v Dunchurch & Bilton IIs

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs v Towcestrians IIIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIIs v Northampton Saints IVs; Wellingborough OGs IIIs v Burton Latimer IVs; Willoughby IIs v Isham IIs

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs v Horton House IVs; Kettering Town Vs v Great Oakley IIIs; Old Northamptonians Vs v Overstone Park IVs; S & L Corby IVs v Yelvertoft IIs; Thrapston IVs Bowden IIIs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIIs; Grange Park IIs v Rushton IIs; MK Air IIIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs; North Crawley IIIs v Barby IVs; Weldon IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions v Wroxton; Kings Sutton v Byfield; Syresham v Sibford; Thornborough v Finmere; Woodford Halse v Evenley

XLC Print Studios Division One: Bodicote v Great Northampton; Evenley IIs v Castlethorpe; Hanslope v Printers; Maids Moreton v Chipping Warden; Wardington v Wicken

Division Two: Byfield IIs v Woodford Halse IIs; Crown v Brackley IIIs; Great Northampton IIs v Banbury Lions IIs; Preston Bissett v Thornborough IIs; Wroxton IIs v Syresham IIs

Sunday, July 20

Northants Cricket League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Cup Finals Day (at Loddington CC): Loddington & Mawsley v Wollaston (10am); Thrapston v MK Air (1.15pm)

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division T20 KO Cup: Wroxton v Byfield (12.30pm)

Braunston Print Division One T20 KO Cup: Wardington v Great Northampton (4pm)

Wednesday, July 23

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Brixworth v Northampton Saints; Geddington v Irthlingborough Town; Horton House Red v Horton House Blue; Kettering Town v Finedon Dolben; Old v Thrapston Yellow; Thrapston Green v Overstone Park