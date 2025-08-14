CRICKET SPECIAL: Double ton for Hamilton as Barby pile on the runs!

Kislingbury Temperance celebrate a wicket in their NCL Premier win over Peterborough (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​Will Hamilton hammered a superb double century as Barby topped 400 runs on their way to hammering Rothwell Town by 253 runs in Northants Cricket League Division Two.

​Hamilton hit an amazing 200 from 119 balls, hitting 31 fours and three sixes.

He was brilliantly supported by Zachary Wenham who clubbed 141 not out from 88 balls, hitting 20 fours, as Barby rattled up 431 for four in 50 overs – the pair putting on 236 for the fourth wicket.

Rothwell Town were then bowled out for 178, with Andy White making 62 and Craig Scott taking four for 23.

Greg Smith (right) celebrate his century for Kislingbury against Peterborough with Zaakir Khawaja (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​It's getting tight at the top of the Division One after leaders Loddington & Mawsley suffered a surprise 52-run defeat to Peterborough Town IIs.

Posh made 235 for five and that was too many for Loddington who were bowled out for 183, despite 43 from Jason Plowright.

The defeat means Loddington's lead has been cut to just 11 points after second-placed Overstone park chased down Horton's 287 for eight to win by five wickets.

Skipper Mark Gouldstone hammered 131 and Fin Cloete 87 as the pair put on 207 for the first wicket.

Zaakir Khawaja hits out on his way to 92 for Kislingbury Temperance in their win over Peterborough (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​Northants batting coach Greg Smith was in the runs as Kislingbury Temperance threw a spanner in the works of Peterborough Town’s Premier Division title challenge.

​Peterborough needed a win to stay in touch with leaders Finedon Dolben, and will have been happy as they totalled 254 for six, with Josh Smith hitting an unbeaten 122.

Kisl were then reduced to 43 for four, but Smith and Zaakir Khawaja joined forces to see their side to 258 for four, with Smith hitting 106 not out and Khawaja 92 not out.

​Finedon Dolben secured a 130-run win over Geddington to tighten their grip at the top.

Greg Smith plays a shot during his century for Kislingbury Temperance against Peterborough (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Vedant Somal hit 88, Shaynan Patel 58, Jordan Strydom 54 and Drew Brierley an unbeaten 40 as Finedon posted a whopping 304 for four.

Jack Lees hit 64 for Geddington, but his side were bowled out for 174.

​Oundle Town are up to second in after they obliterated Old Northamptonians at Billing Road.

​Harrison Craig led the way with the ball, claiming five for 12, while brother Conor took four for 30 as ONs were rushed out for just 86.

Oundle then cruised to 87 for one, with Mark Hodgson hitting 43 and Bill Amas an unbeaten 40.

Oundle have gone above Peterborough and are now second, 31 points adrift of leaders Finedon.

​Results

​Saturday, August 9

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Geddington 174 all out (Jack Lees 64) lost to Finedon Dolben 304-4 (Vedant Somal 88, Shaynan Patel 58, Jordan Strydom 54, Drew Brierley 40no) by 130 runs

Kettering Town 154-4 beat Desborough Town 150 all out (Archie Redfern 50) by six wickets

Kislingbury Temperance 258-4 (G M Smith 106no, Zaakir Khawaja 92no) beat Peterborough Town 254-6 (Josh Smith 122no) by six wickets

Old Northamptonians 86 all out (Harrison Craig 5-12, Conor Craig 4-30) lost to Oundle Town 87-1 (Mark Hodgson 43, Bill Amas 40no) by nine wickets

Stony Stratford 86 all out (Chanaka Ruwansiri 5-18) lost to Rushden and Higham Town 271-6 (Ewan Hughes Rowlands 94) by 185 runs

Division One: Brixworth 197-1 (Thomas Stanbridge 108no, Henry Timm 45no) beat Thrapston 196-8 (David Stratton 58, Marcus Steed 47) by nine wickets

Burton Latimer 128 all out (G Green 4-26) lost to Wollaston 130-7 by three wickets

Haddon 176 all out (Jacob Palmer 4-40) lost to Weekley & Warkton 180-5 (Jacob Palmer 76) by five wickets

Horton House 287-9 (Finlay Moffat 62, Karen Parmer 57, Will Smith 50no) lost to Overstone Park 288-5 (Harry Gouldstone 131, Fin Cloete 86) by five wickets

Peterborough Town IIs 235-5 (B Ganesan 77, S Subramonian 49, D Oldham 43no) beat Loddington & Mawsley 183 all out (Jason Plowright 41) by 52 runs

Wellingborough Town 229-7 (T Boyt 54) beat Irthlingborough Town 225-8 (N White 65) by three wickets

Division Two: Barby 431-4 (Will Hamilton 200, Zachary Wenham 141no) beat Rothwell Town 178 all out (Andy White 62, Craig Scott 4-23) by 253 runs

Finedon Dolben IIs 170 all out (Patrick Croker 4-35) lost to Brigstock 301-6 (Ethan Delargy 66, Patrick Croker 66, Duncan Croker 48, George Groenland 43) by 131 runs

Northampton Saints 174 all out (Oli Chamberlain 44, Aryan Acharya 4-15) lost to Stony Stratford IIs 175-5 (Asad Awan 68no, Jamie Walsh 45) by five wickets

Oundle Town IIs 277-8 (Joe Hancock 61) lost to Brixworth IIs 281-4 (Chaitanya Mehta 102, Joseph Sterling 56, Lewis Perrin 46no) by six wickets

Weldon 282 all out (Simon Economon 75, Luke Cummins 62, Joshua Mclellan 44, Sarath Dasari 4-40) lost to Wellingborough Indians 353-6 Amitesh Nagarkar 94, Sarath Dasari 66no, Chintamani Satpute 55, Muthu Nithyanandhan 44) by 71 runs

Wollaston IIs 231 all out (Mark Carter 84, Matthew Jones 57) beat Earls Barton 191 all out (Matthew Rees 43, Steve Musgrave 4-30) by 40 runs

Division Three: Bold Dragoon 323-5 (Mohammed Faris Chennari 138, Aman Singh 46) beat Spencer Bruerne 197 all out (Marc Bliss 66, Sam Heath 43, Nazakat Husain 4-52) by 126 runs

Great Houghton 124 all out (Rohan Bisht 49, Dan Bowmer 4-39) lost to Sun Hardingstone 183 all out (James Hill 42, Kieran Lane 5-26) by 59 runs

Overstone Park IIs 162 all out (Harshil Kshatri 40) lost to Heyford 165-5 (Justin Murphy 5-49) by five wickets

Podington 221-9 (J Ozier 81, P Bright 41, D Hornby 4-11) beat Old 214 all out (B Elston 90) by seven runs

Wellingborough OGs 178-9 (Joshua Andic 75, Kane Brierley 40) beat Old Northamptonians IIs 169 all out (Levi Draper 50) by nine runs

Westcroft v Bowden - Westcroft conceded

Division Four: Carrib United 261 all out (Ming Hestic 84, Muhammad Junaid 48, Mansoor Sarwar 47) lost to New Bradwell 273-7 (Andy Overton 106, Najeeb Akram 70, Mohammed Parakkanid 4-48) by 12 runs

Old Northamptonians IIIs 194-9 (Steve Ball 56) lost to Olney Town 197-9 (Dan Robinson 76) by one wicket

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 97 all out (Jacob Peaks 5-41) lost to Northampton Saints IIs 101-6 by four wickets

S & L Corby 114 all out (E Cory 4-38) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone 283-4 (Z Julyan 110no, J Solomons 91, B Harris 52) by 169 runs

Thurleigh 140-2 (Sam Richardson 52) beat Cogenhoe 139 all out (Mohsin Sheikh 50) by eight wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIs 95 all out (L Bell 5-22) lost to Great Oakley 293-3 (L Brown 89no, R Bell 88) by 198 runs

Division Five: Bugbrooke 82 all out (A Bains 4-36) lost to Kettering Town IIs 279 all out (S Court 82, B Billington 81, M Khawaja 4-39) by 197 runs

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 61 all out (Q Dawlatzai 5-19) lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 288-7 (O Morris 70, J Lambert 61, J Carter 45no) by 227 runs

North Crawley 152 all out (M Jordan 82) lost to Willoughby 247-7 (Stuart Bonthuys 57, S Cluley 40, N Nakhwa 4-46) by 95 runs

Raunds Town 75-2 beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 73 all out (Lakhan Trivedi 6-33) by eight wickets

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs 208-6 (Matt Gibbs 50no) lost to Geddington IIs 280-8 (Bradley Armer 71, Liam Redding 50, Rio Hayes 48) by 72 runs

Mears Ashby 194-8 (Greg Reis 51, Gus Cockerill 4-35) beat Towcestrians 191 all out (Somesh Panaskar 57) by two wickets

St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 169-1 (Fahad Ahmed 68no, Timothy Jakeman 54no) beat S & L Corby IIs 165 all out (Lee Fox 107) by nine wickets

Stony Stratford IIIs 153-2 (Henry Richardson 74no, Graham Simpson 61) beat Overstone Park IIIs 152-9 (Ujwal Khanna 46, Stanley Kirk 40) by eight wickets

Thrapston IIs 104-4 beat Barby IIs 100 all out (R Gavin 5-21) by six wickets Weekley & Warkton IIs 230-3 (W Turner 106) beat Westcroft IIs 224-8 (H Sheikh 65) by seven wickets

Division Seven: Bowden IIs 248 all out (J Fischer 58, J Lawrence 50, S Gomez 43, J Gibson 4-24) beat Haddon IIs 162 all out by 86 runs

Irchester 41 all out lost to Kettering Town IIIs 45-3 by seven wickets

Irthlingborough Town IIs 240-5 (Andy Trott 101no, Leighton Griffiths 50) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 235 all out (Gorang Sharma 51, Andrew Deeming 45, Phil Monkman 44) by five runs

New Bradwell IIs 120 all out (Elliot Cantrell 4-21) lost to Horton House IIs 121-3 (Harvey Cooke 74) by seven wickets

Old IIs 104-6 (Athiq Thamby 46) beat Rushton 100 all out (Geoff Thompson 41) by four wickets

Yelvertoft 181 all out (Harihiran Mohan 40, Talha Butt 4-37) beat Great Houghton IIs 132 all out (J Farooq 40, Satya Sanikommu 5-17) by 49 runs

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs 219 all out (James Knight 100, Samuel Laithwaite 4-40) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 251-5 (Joe Woolley 71, Joshua Longhorne 62, Gavin Mobley 44) by 32 runs

Burton Latimer IIIs 278-8 (Nathan Joshi 84, George Wittering 61, Jay Gilbert 44, Rahkesh Mistry 4-71) lost to North Crawley IIs 280-3 (Rohit Nahar 104, Abhishek Saxena 66, Ravee Athapattu 43) by seven wickets

Dunchurch & Bilton 79 all out (Aaron Gleeson 5-20) lost to Podington IIs 238-8 (Allan Gleason 64) by 159 runs

Earls Barton IIs 244-4 (Paul Smith 89, Joshua Ford 65, Bryn Swain 51no) beat Braunston Paddox 170 all out (Aston Shingler 55, Prabhakar Golla 46) by 74 runs

Gretton 109-6 beat Wellingborough OGs IIs 108 all out (S Jeffery 40no, S Soni 4-17, M Houseman 4-20) by four wickets

Olney Town IIs 265-9 (M Bacon 93, L Richardson 53, A Chatfield 41) lost to Westcroft IIIs 267-8 (S Zazai 106, M Rakheem 40) by two runs

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs 133-5 (Andy Jackman 45no) beat Isham 131 all out (Kalvin Lodder 59, Patrick Johnson 4-31) by five wickets

Heyford IIs 149-9 (Sohaib Abbas 40no) lost to MK Air IIs 294-6 (Santosh Ballary 109no, Rajeev Sharma 57) by 145 runs

Rothwell Town IIs 133 all out (Manoj Welhengodage 42, Haroon Zubair 4-24) lost to Carrib United IIs 253-7 (Raheem Ghafoor 136) by 120 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 237 all out (Jamie Gascoyne 43, Luke Hurle 43) lost to St Michael's 239-9 (Shafeek Shamsudheen 69) by two runs

Wollaston IIIs 177-8 (N Richards 43, K Shah 4-26) beat Stony Stratford IVs 174 all out (H Smith 70) by two wickets

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs 130 all out (Oliver Radd 5-26) lost to Oundle Town IIIs 237 all out (Tom Costello 93, Kirpal Singh 50, Kunjal Amin 5-54) by 107 runs

Kettering Town IVs 274-3 (Harsh Malik 127no, Martin Reece 46, Vishal Sharma 40, Guiseppe Massimo 40) beat Bold Dragoon IIs 165 all out (Daniel Blatch 67) by 109 runs

Towcestrians IIs 199 all out (R Jones 67, G Turner 45) beat Horton House IIIs 67 all out (D Hammett 5-35, A Fewtrell 4-20) by 132 runs

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 84 all out (Syed Kazmi 4-24) lost to Grange Park 272-8 (Justin Benedetti 77, Luca Steel 60) by 188 runs

Wellingborough Town IIIs 187 all out (Andy Rollings 51) lost to Long Buckby IIs 240-4 (Pete Sherlock 109, Jamie Collins 49, Kevin Sharrock 44no) by 53 runs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave 73 all out (D Hazelton 4-19) lost to Raunds Town IIs 75-7 by three wickets

Brigstock IIs 226-5 (Daniel De Choisy 83, Archie Toseland 46, Ethan Bull 42no) beat Geddington IIIs 143 all out (John Ironmonger 49, Irfan Ashraf 4-26) by 83 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 239-5 (I Hughes 98, U Bhatti 4-63) beat Mears Ashby IIs 229-7 (Y Mendon 115no, I Bhatti 60) by 10 runs

Sun Hardingstone IIs 132 all out (Mike Ward 4-26, Ewan Faulkner 4-48) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 179-8 (Cavan Robinson 51) by 47 runs

Thrapston IIIs 136-3 (Ffrancon Williams 78) beat Weldon IIs 134 all out (Jacob Taylor 55, Darren Hall 4-27) by seven wickets

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs 187-8 (Liam Robinson 51, Tom Redmond 44) lost to Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 188-3 (Jonas Mackay 102no, Rob Burdett 54) by seven wickets

Great Oakley IIs 186-1 (Mitchell Abbott 101no, Damon Page 51no) beat Stony Stratford Vs 185-7 (Andy Preston 50) by nine wickets

Haddon IIIs 175-5 (F Simpson 73) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 171 all out (G Timms 54, B Wakeford 6-26) by five wickets

S & L Corby IIIs 142-7 beat Pytchley 141-9 by three wickets

Spencer Bruerne IIs 100 all out (Gavin Hanna 5-21) lost to Barby IIIs 101-7 by three wickets

Division 13: Isham IIs 175-6 (Vijay Rathee 91) beat Brixworth IVs 171-8 (David Bodily 65) by four wickets

Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 205-7 (Andy Heather 74, David Wooding 55) beat Wellingborough OGs IIIs 126-8 (Daniel Austin 43no) by 79 runs

Northampton Saints IVs 152-2 (H Eason 57no) beat Towcestrians IIIs 150-7 by eight wickets

Old IIIs 279-3 (Muhammad Rizwan 117, Lewis Hunt 72) beat Bugbrooke IIIs 177 all out by 102 runs

Willoughby IIs 227-7 (G Hallam 68, D Alcock 65, V Fuoco 4-34) beat Burton Latimer IVs 210 all out (R McGrenaghan 61) by 17 runs

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs 136 all out (Steven Haynes 62) lost to Yelvertoft IIs 141-8 (Adrian Ratnayake 44, Steven Haynes 6-40) by two wickets

Horton House IVs 248-3 (S Sainath 71no, D Satheesh 69) beat Great Oakley IIIs 148 all out (V Patel 5-12) by 100 runs

Old Northamptonians Vs 110 all out (Scott Thain 4-13) lost to S & L Corby IVs 203-4 (Gary Harrison 80no) by 93 runs

Overstone Park IVs 106 all out lost to Bowden IIIs 281-7 (M Jones 104no, D Hall 60) by 175 runs

Division 15: Barby IVs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs - Spencer Bruerne conceded Grange Park IIs v Weldon IIIs - Weldon conceded

MK Air IIIs v Barton Seagrave IIs - Barton Seagrave conceded

North Crawley IIIs 152-9 (Srinivas Waghmare 46) beat Irthlingborough Town IIIs 151 all out (Anil Pragada 4-19, Sajjat Hossain 4-41) by one wicket

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions 104-4 beat Evenley 103 all out (Sam Stoop 42, Ansar Bhatti 4-34) by six wickets

Syresham 198-6 beat Kings Sutton 54 all out by 144 runs

Thornborough 181-8 (Dan Michell 53) beat Byfield 177 all out by two wickets

Woodford Halse 122 all out lost to Finmere 123-4 (Deepak Sahagal 50) by six wickets

Wroxton v Sibford - Sibford conceded

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Castlethorpe 133 all out (Edward Tate 42, Ananthu Sivasankarapillai 4-27) lost to Great Northampton 149 all out (Akhil Joseph 76, Ben Carlier 5-19) by 16 runs

Evenley IIs 117-4 (Callum Jones 78no) beat Chipping Warden 116 all out by six wickets

Hanslope 208-7 (K Patil 67, S Ritchie 46) beat Bodicote 207-7 (C Buckingham 59, O Lee-Milnes 49no) by three wickets

Maids Moreton 119-9 (David Wise 45) lost to Wicken 193-9 (Omar Shah 52no, Devendra Singh 40) by 74 runs

Wardington 151 all out (Odhran Imlah 4-22) lost to Printers 153-6 (Ryan Field 56, Odhran Imlah 47no) by four wickets

Division Two: Brackley IIIs 112-7 beat Woodford Halse IIs 111 all out (Saqib Hameed 51, Mo Bokhari 4-12) by three wickets

Byfield IIs 165-7 lost to Wroxton IIs 166-2 (Adnan Ahmed 66) by eight wickets

Crown 162-8 lost to Banbury Lions IIs 166-6 (Slamat Sami 43no) by four wickets

Great Northampton IIs 139 all out (Jacob B 57, Ben Slater 4-25, Puneet Gautam 4-27) lost to Thornborough IIs 150-6 by 11 runs

Preston Bissett 200-1 (Harin Sellahewa 81, Luke Page 53no, Zash Vaz 43) beat Syresham IIs 196-8 (Will Cooper 46, Sophia Mitchell 43) by nine wickets

​Fixtures

S​aturday, August 16

​Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town v Geddington; Finedon Dolben v Old Northamptonians; Oundle Town v Kislingbury Temperance; Peterborough Town v Stony Stratford; Rushden and Higham Town v Kettering Town

Division One: Irthlingborough Town v Horton House; Loddington & Mawsley v Wellingborough Town; Overstone Park v Brixworth; Thrapston v Burton Latimer; Weekley & Warkton v Peterborough Town IIs; Wollaston v Haddon

Division Two: Brigstock v Northampton Saints; Brixworth IIs v Barby; Earls Barton v Weldon; Rothwell Town v Finedon Dolben IIs; Stony Stratford IIs v Wollaston IIs; Wellingborough Indians v Oundle Town IIs

Division Three: Bowden v Wellingborough OGs; Heyford v Podington; Old v Bold Dragoon; Old Northamptonians IIs v Overstone Park IIs; Spencer Bruerne v Great Houghton; Sun Hardingstone v Westcroft

Division Four: Cogenhoe v Wellingborough Indians IIs; Great Oakley v Carrib United; New Bradwell v S & L Corby: Northampton Saints IIs v Old Northamptonians IIIs; Olney Town v Thurleigh; St Crispin & Harlestone v Rushden and Higham Town IIs

Division Five: Burton Latimer IIs v MK Air; Finedon Dolben IIIs v Loddington & Mawsley IIs; Kettering Town IIs v North Crawley; Wellingborough Town IIs v Bugbrooke; Willoughby v Long Buckby

Division Six: Barby IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs; Geddington IIs v Mears Ashby; Overstone Park IIIs v Desborough Town IIs; S & L Corby IIs v Thrapston IIs; Towcestrians v Weekley & Warkton; Westcroft IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IIs

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs v New Bradwell IIs; Haddon IIs v Yelvertoft; Horton House IIs v Old IIs; Kettering Town IIIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs; Old Northamptonians IVs v Bowden IIs: Rushton v Irchester

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox v Burton Latimer IIIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Olney Town IIs; North Crawley IIs v Dunchurch & Bilton; Podington IIs v Brixworth IIIs; Wellingborough OGs IIs v Earls Barton IIs; Westcroft IIIs v Gretton

Division Nine: Carrib United IIs v Wollaston IIIs; Isham v Rothwell Town IIs; MK Air IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs; St Michael's v Bugbrooke IIs; Stony Stratford IVs v Heyford IIs

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs; Grange Park v Finedon Dolben IVs; Horton House IIIs v Kettering Town IVs; Long Buckby IIs v Towcestrians IIs; Oundle Town IIIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs

Division 11: Geddington IIIs v Northampton Saints IIIs; Mears Ashby IIs v Barton Seagrave; Raunds Town IIs v Thrapston IIIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IVs v Brigstock IIs; Weldon IIs v Sun Hardingstone IIs

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Great Oakley IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton IIs v Haddon IIIs; Pytchley v Cogenhoe IIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs; Stony Stratford Vs v S & L Corby IIIs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Northampton Saints IVs; Bugbrooke IIIs v Isham IIs; Burton Latimer IVs v Kislingbury Temperance IIIs; Towcestrians IIIs v Willoughby IIs; Wellingborough OGs IIIs v Old IIIs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v Braunston Paddox IIs; Great Oakley IIIs v Overstone Park IVs; S & L Corby IVs v Kettering Town Vs; Thrapston IVs v Horton House IVs; Yelvertoft IIs v Old Northamptonians Vs

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Grange Park IIs; Spencer Bruerne IIIs v Rushton IIs; Weldon IIIs v Barby IVs; Wellingborough Indians IIIs v MK Air IIIs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Byfield v Banbury Lions; Evenley v Wroxton; Finmere v Syresham; Kings Sutton v Woodford Halse; Sibford v Thornborough

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Bodicote v Wicken; Chipping Warden v Castlethorpe; Great Northampton v Wardington; Hanslope v Maids Moreton; Printers v Evenley IIs

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs v Brackley IIIs; Syresham IIs v Crown; Thornborough IIs v Byfield IIs; Woodford Halse IIs v Preston Bissett; Wroxton IIs v Great Northampton IIs