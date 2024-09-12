The County Ground will stage the Tier 2 Women's Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day next July

The County Ground will stage one of the major women's domestic finals next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants have been chosen to host the Vitality Blast T20 Women’s League Two Finals Day in the restructured women’s cricket programme for the 2025 campaign.

The Finals Day will be staged at Wantage Road on Saturday, July 26, and there is a chance that the day could see the Northants Steelbacks Women taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Finals Day is is part of the Tier 2 programme in which David Ripley's Steelbacks side will be competing in.

They are entered into the Metro Bank One Day Cup Women’s League Two and the Vitality Blast Women’s League Two.

The One Day Cup Women’s League Two Final is to be staged at Visit Worcestershire's New Road ground on Sunday, September 14.

Last week, the England & Wales Cricket Board announced the men’s and women’s domestic T20 and 50-over competitions will next season be fully aligned for the first time, with Vitality and Metro Bank the title sponsors.