County golfer Charley Hull selected to represent Team GB at Paris Olympics

Kettering's Charley Hull (right) and Georgia Hall will represent Team GB in the golf event at the Paris Olympics in August

Kettering golfer Charley Hull will represent Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Olympics in August.

Hull and her close friend Georgia Hall have been confirmed as Team GB's representatives in the women's golf competition, joining the men's pair of Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick for the event at Le Golf National.

The women's tournament begins on August 7, and Hull will be taking part in her second Olympics, having also competed at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, when she finished tied seventh.

For Hall, who hails from Bournemouth and has been a close friend of Hull's since the pair played juniors golf together, the Paris Games see her make here Olympics debut.

Charley Hull represented Great Britain at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil

Hull, who is currently the world number eight, will be hoping she can improve on her performance eight years ago in Brazil, and will be targeting a medal in the event which is played over 72 holes and is an individual stroke play competition.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: "Whilst Georgia is set to make her Olympic Games debut in Paris this summer, she is no stranger to Team GB.

"Back in 2013 not only did she win two gold medals at the Australian Youth Olympic Festival, but she was also our flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

"It is also great to have Charley back in the team for a second Olympic Games."

Charley Hull in action at the 2016 Olympic Games in in Rio de Janeiro

Team GB golf team leader Nigel Edwards added: “Charley and Georgia are incredibly experienced golfers and fantastic additions to the Team GB golf line up.

"I look forward to working with both of them in Paris, as Georgia makes her Olympic debut and Charlie returns following an impressive Games in Rio in 2016.”

Hull was asked what she is most looking forward to about the Paris Games, and said: "Just spending time with George because we love playing golf together.

"We share together, we go to the gym together. We eat food together. We get our nails done together.

Charley Hull (left) and Georgia Hall finished tied fifth in the Dow Championship at the Midland Country Club in Michigan at the weekend

"Obviously that week is going to be a bit of a busy week, but it’s just nice to share it with your best friend special in a moment like that.”

Hull and Hall were in action in a team pairs competition over the weekend, where they finished tied fifth in the in LPGA Tour's Dow Championship which was held at the Midland Country Club in Michigan.

The duo claimed a share of fifth on 18 under with Auston Kim and Australian Grace Kim, with the tournament being won by former world number ones Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin on 22 under par.

Hull will be back on home soil this week as she is competing in the Aramco Team Series event at the Centurion Club in St Albans, which runs from Wednesday to Friday (July 3-5).