Cobblers to offer pre match chat for those suffering with their mental health ahead of Birmingham City game on Saturday

Last month the Northampton Town Community Trust launched ‘Team-Mates’ to support men living with poor mental wellbeing, mental ill-health, social isolation and potential risk of suicide. Team-Mates offers an early intervention programme using walking sports and mental health support sessions.

The new programme will be delivered in three parts, to include:

Weekly walking sports at each of the club venues, along with monthly mental health sessions.

Awareness raising to reduce the stigma of mental illness in men and increase the awareness and importance of physical activity to improve mental wellbeing.

Promoting good mental health across the sports club network with targeted mental health training for club volunteers

The project also includes one matchday per month where participants from the project and any male fans attending the game who may have suffer from mental health challenges can come to a safe space and check in over warm drink.

The Northampton Town Education Centre will be hosting the Team-Mates event on Saturday

The Pre-Match Chat session will be hosted by Akshay Mistry the Health and Wellbeing Officer and Ciara Mulchay the Healthy Lifestyles Activator who will run some activities to help with boosting your mental wellbeing and also information to help with your physical health and wellbeing. Details are as follows:

March: Saturday 15th March 2025

NTFC vs Birmingham City

Sixfields Stadium, Walter Tull Way, NN5 5QA

13:00-14:30 in the Education Centre

Open for all our male supporters aged 18+

Come for a warm drink (tea/coffee) and a chat with some wellbeing activities

April: Saturday 12th April 2025

NTFC vs Reading

Sixfields Stadium, Walter Tull Way, NN5 5QA

13:00-14:30 in the Education Centre

Open for all our male supporters aged 18+

Come for a warm drink (tea/coffee) and a chat with some wellbeing activities

If you’d like to register to attend the session then please email Akshay Mistry at [email protected]