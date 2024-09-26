Coach's warning does the trick as Northampton boxer Almada claims Midlands title

Coach Driton Muhaxheri and Midlands champion Mauro Almada

Northampton boxer Mauro Almada is a Midlands champion – after a telling off from his coach.

Almada spent the summer in Albania training with Rough and Ready coach Driton Muhaxheri in preparation for the Development Championship.

Muhaxheri wasn’t happy with Almada’s performance in his opening contest and the 21-year-old responded in the Midlands final, against Harry Finney (Bad Boyz) in Ashbourne.

Muhaxheri said: “I told Mauro after his first bout: ‘If that’s the way you’re going to box, you might as well pack in.’ I know he’s better than that and he showed it in the Midlands final.”

Finney oozed confidence – until Almada hit him. The force of the town boxer’s left hook that he landed inside the opening 30 seconds knocked Finney off balance and put a dent in him.

“Once he felt Mauro’s power, he didn’t show a lot of interest in trying to win,” said Muhaxheri.

Almada landed some heavy, quality punches in the opening round to have Finney holding and earned him a ticking off from the referee.

Almada continued to dominate and ended the bout with a classy right uppercut to the chin that had Finney glad to hear the final bell.

Muhaxheri said: “Mauro barely took a punch. He knows he made mistakes, but he was a lot better. He did us proud.”

Next for Almada is the pre-quarter final against the Tyne Tees and Wear champion in Derby on Sunday, October 13.

Muhaxheri said: “Mauro is four bouts – or 24 minutes - away from being a national champion.”