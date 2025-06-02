Coach Lehmann says Steelbacks can attack testing road trip treble with confidence
The Steelbacks followed up a high-scoring win over Yorkshire Vikings at Headingley on Friday with an edgy and low-scoring five-wicket victory over Leicestershire Foxes on Sunday.
The win double sees Northants sitting second in the table, four points adrif of Lancashire Lightning, who have claimed three wins out of three.
They are already the only two sides still boasting 100 per cent records and meet at Old Trafford on Sunday (June 8), but prior to that clash the Steelbacks face two more away days, at Derbyshire Falcons on Wednesday and Worcestershire Rapids on Friday.
It means Northants will have played four away games in their first five Blast fixtures which is a tough schedule to deal with, but Lehmann says he and his team will be ready.
"We are on a road trip now, and we have got to play well against sides that are playing well at home," said the Australian.
"We have some confidence though, and we have to keep playing well, keep learning, keep improving, and the players are doing that, they are working hard and I am really pleased with them.
"We will have a good training session to try and rectify some of the things we have done on Sunday that we can do a little bit better, and then away we go."
The Steelbacks are likely to be without all-rounder Justin Broad for the next few matches due to 'a medical condition', while James Sales is to undergo a scan on a back issue that saw him miss out on the wins over Yorkshire and Leicestershire.
