Coach Kerr wary of ‘dangerous’ Steelbacks as Somerset target fourth straight Finals Day

Head coach Jason Kerr has warned Somerset they will come up against a 'dangerous' Steelbacks team in Thursday night's Vitality Blast quarter-final at the County Ground (6.30pm).

The west country side are the reigning Blast champions having claimed the title 12 months ago, and they arrive at Wantage Road aiming to secure a place at Finals Day for the fourth year in a row.

They were beaten semi-finalists in 2021 and runners-up in 2022, before winning the tournament in 2023 for the first time since 2005.

The Cidermen have won their past four Blast quarter-final ties, and will arrive at Wantage Road in high spirits after they moved up to second in the County Championship Division One with a 293-run win over Durham on Sunday.

But Kerr is warning his players they will be in for a testing evening in Northampton.

“Everyone’s excited because we’re playing some really good cricket at the moment," said Kerr.

"Momentum in sport is huge and the way we performed for four days against Durham gives us a really good platform going in to Thursday’s game

“We pride ourselves on putting the team in positions where we can win trophies.

"To get to another Finals Day would be a fantastic achievement, but our focus is solely on this game against Northants and it's important that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves.

“Northants played some exciting cricket in the group stages and we know that they are a dangerous team with talented players from one to 11.

"We will respect them but we’re determined to bring our A Game on Thursday.”

Somerset have named a 15-man squad for Thursday's encounter.

They are missing Australian overseas signing Riley Meredith due to international commitments, but Will Smeed is fit again and will travel, along with the likes of Tom Banton, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Lewis Gregory.

Northants are due to announce their squad on Thursday morning.

Somerset squad: Lewis Gregory, Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jake Ball.