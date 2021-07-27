Chron's former Cobblers reporter appointed new senior lecturer at University of Northampton

Jefferson Lake, who has been named as the University’s new Senior Lecturer in Multimedia Sports Journalism, has worked for 18 years in the industry.

A former Chron journalist has left Sky Sports to pass on his knowledge to budding sport hacks at the University of Northampton.

He’s covered two Olympic Games, a World Cup, a European Championship and Premier League football, international cricket and European rugby for the two biggest sports websites in the country, Sky Sports and BBC Sport.

Jefferson’s industry break came in 2005 when he covered Northampton Town Football Club for nine seasons for the Chronicle and Echo.

His most recent role was a Sky Sports digital journalist, which saw him oversee and provide content for the broadcaster’s digital platforms.

He also spent two years on a Sky Sports secondment to oversee the delivery of WWE wrestling content for the company's digital, social and linear platforms.

“A few people have asked me why I’m making the move from writing about sport to teaching others how to write about sport and the slightly cliched answer I give is that I feel like the veteran footballer who is starting to move into coaching,” said Jefferson.

“I'm still going to be working for Sky – and perhaps one or two other outlets – on a freelance basis, but in that role, I was increasingly feeling like I had this wealth of knowledge about journalism and the industry that I wasn't putting to any use at all. Because I was one of the most senior members of the news team, my focus was on writing stories – there literally wasn't any time to do anything else in terms of developing others.

“With the University, I'm hoping to be able to do that – to pass on my knowledge to the next generation of sports journalists and essentially teach them the skills they need to enter the business.