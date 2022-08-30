Chris Lynn back for Blast 2023 as batting sensation extends Steelbacks stint

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hard-hitting Australian has agreed to return to the County Ground for the 2023 Vitality Blast, having enjoyed a stunning debut campaign earlier this summer.

The 32-year-old made his Steelbacks mark in dramatic fashion, hammering two T20 centuries at Wantage Road, and going on to score 516 runs in just 10 innings.

He averaged 64.50 with a strike-rate of 158.25, hammering a remarkable 29 sixes and 45 fours, with his centuries coming against Leicestershire (106no) and Worcestershire (113no). Lynn also scored four half centuries.

Opening batter Chris Lynn will once again be in Steelbacks colours in 2023

The only disappointment for the Brisbane-born batter and the Steelbacks were that his efforts weren't quite enough to see the club qualify for the quarter-finals.

The Queenslander arrived in the UK at the end of May, having been released by his home town Big Bash team Brisbane Heat, and he took his frustrations out on the Steelbacks' Blast opposition.

His efforts in the UK have led to him signing a deal with the Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming BBL and Lynn, who also recently became a father for the first time, will then be back in Northampton for the 2023 Blast – via a trip to the UAE to take up his ILT20 stint with Gulf Giants.

“I’m really excited to be signing on again, I feel like I’ve got unfinished business at Northamptonshire.” said Lynn.

“The goal for this year is to make Finals Day, no doubt.”

The list of Steelbacks records broken by Lynn in his stint with the club makes impressive reading.

He holds the highest individual score in T20 cricket, most sixes in a competition, most runs in a competition and most scores beyond 50.

He also combined for a number of notable partnerships, including the highest for any wicket for the Steelbacks with Ben Curran.

Beyond his incredible on field performances, Lynn’s influence was clear across other areas of the club, something the Australian was looking forward to continuing.

“I loved my time at Northamptonshire this year and hopefully I can keep adding that value," he said.

“Whether it’s with the bat with runs on the field or adding value off the field, helping the youngsters, the leaders in the team, all the coaching staff – it’s something I’m really keen to do.”

“The development of the junior lads and all of the players for that matter is a big priority for me as an overseas pro.”

Lynn is set to be available for the duration of the Vitality Blast next summer, and he added: “I’d like to say a quick thank you to Ray Payne (cheif executive) and Sads (head coach John Sadler) as well.