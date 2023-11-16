Championship success for Northampton Martial Arts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton Martial Arts were very successful at the ECKA National Championships in Coventry earlier this month.

Coach Paul Francis led 10 fighters to success, watching them walk away with 22 podium places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the club competed across a variety of ages, weights and abilities. Everyone was successful in their divisions and nobody from the club came home empty handed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NMA’s Winning Team

Overall, they achieved 13 Golds (National Titles), 7 Silvers and 2 Bronzes. To top off a winning weekend, Coach Paul Francis was also awarded his 5th Dan Black Belt in recognition to his commitment and involvement in Martial Arts.

Coach Paul said; "I am very proud of all my students and their achievements. It is greatly deserved following how hard they train. I am also honoured and delighted to be awarded my 5th Dan Black Belt, which was the icing on the cake this weekend."