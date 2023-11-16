Championship success for Northampton Martial Arts
Northampton Martial Arts were very successful at the ECKA National Championships in Coventry earlier this month.
Coach Paul Francis led 10 fighters to success, watching them walk away with 22 podium places.
Members of the club competed across a variety of ages, weights and abilities. Everyone was successful in their divisions and nobody from the club came home empty handed.
Overall, they achieved 13 Golds (National Titles), 7 Silvers and 2 Bronzes. To top off a winning weekend, Coach Paul Francis was also awarded his 5th Dan Black Belt in recognition to his commitment and involvement in Martial Arts.
Coach Paul said; "I am very proud of all my students and their achievements. It is greatly deserved following how hard they train. I am also honoured and delighted to be awarded my 5th Dan Black Belt, which was the icing on the cake this weekend."
If anyone is interested in joining Northampton Martial Arts who are based in the Weston Favell area of Northampton, they offer free taster sessions. You can book online or by contacting 07988 619159