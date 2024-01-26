Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town have enjoyed an excellent Sky Bet League One campaign following their promotion last season, and go into the final 19 games sitting in a lofty ninth place.

They are a whopping 14 points clear of the relegation zone, and nine off the play-offs, and Jon Brady's team has impressed, particularly in the past couple of months.

Several players have caught the eye in a run of just two defeats in their past 12 games, with eight of those matches ending in victory.

Loan stars Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard look certain to be staying at Sixfields for the rest of the season (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

They include the likes of top-scorer Sam Hoskins, who took his tally for the campaign to 14 goals with his strike in the win over Charlton on Tuesday, while loan stars Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie have also caught the eye, as they did last season.

Indeed, there has been concern among some supporters that the pair's excellent form could see them being recalled by their parent clubs Brighton and Fulham, but Thomas has revealed that the 'recall windows' for both have now passed.

And that means they are set to stay on at Sixfields to the end of the season.

Speaking to BBC Northampton on the weekly Cobblers Show on Thursday night, the Town chairman joked: "We can't talk about those two because I don't want anyone to think they are any good!"

And he then addded: "In fairness, both Kieron and Marc, I know they are outside of their recall window now.

"If their club received an unbelievable offer then they could come to us and discuss that with us, and we could technically agree.

"Then they could go back before the window, but I think we are actually now outside of their recall window, which is great news, because I think they have both been fantastic."

Rumours were rife at the turn of the year that the club was going to sell Hoskins, a situation not helped by the fact the player sat out three matches due to a groin injury.

But he returned to action in the 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic, and has netted two in two to maintain his brilliant scoring form of the past couple of years.

Thomas insists that it would take 'something ridiculous' for the club to even consider letting the 30-year-old leave Sixfields, while adding that Town have 'no interest' in selling the front man.

"Sam is at an age now where I think everybody understands that, first of all, it would take a ridiculous offer for Sam to go anywhere," said the Cobblers chairman.

"We don't need to sell Sam for the sort of numbers that I think we would get offered.

"If somebody comes in with something ridiculous then we will have a look at it, and we will sit down and talk to Sam.

"But we don't need to sell Sam, and we have no interest in selling Sam, and that's why we did what we did.

"We could have sold Sam in the summer, I think I have said that before, but we didn't and I think that decision has been proved right.

"Sam has done that with his hard work and his goals."

With the team doing so well, the Cobblers possess a group of players who are bound to be attracting admiring glances from other clubs, including the likes of Sam Sherring, Shaun McWilliams and Mitch Pinnock.

But Thomas has confirmed there have been no offers for any player, and that there is no interest on the club's part of letting anybody leave anyway.

"There is always interest in our players, although nothing formalised," said Thomas.

"I am sure there have been enquiries about players, as there always is in football, and agents talking to agents and what have you.