Chairman Hoffman says 'promotion' and 'sustained success' the aims for Northants

Chairman Gary Hoffman says he and the Northants board are determined to provide head coach Darren Lehmann with a squad capable of bringing 'sustained success' to the club.

As part of a statement that declared the club is in 'full support' of the reduction of the Vitality Blast to 12 group games and a more condensed competition, Hoffman said he looked forward to building on the Steelbacks reaching Finals Day in 2025.

The chairman also stated that now it has been confirmed the County Championship structure will remain unchanged after a review and vote among the counties, his and the board's 'focus' is on being competitive 'across all formats'.

It had already been announced the Blast will be staged in a complete block before The Hundred in 2026, with Finals Day to be held at Edgbaston on July 18.

But a second vote was held earlier this week regarding the county-led review’s proposal to play a 13-match Rothesay County Championship – featuring a 12-team ‘Championship’ and six-team ‘Championship Two’.

This proposal included increasing the men’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup to 10 group-stage matches from eight.

For the new system to be implemented next summer, a majority of 12 of the 18 counties were required to vote for the new structure.

The vote returned a result of nine votes for change and nine against, meaning the status quo remains, and the top tier of the Championship will continue as 10 teams, the second tier will have eight teams, and each county will play 14 matches.

No mention was made of how Northants, who will again be playing in division two in 2026, voted in regards to a change in the structure of the four-day game.

The statement released by Northants read: "Northamptonshire County Cricket Club has expressed its full support for the game’s decision to move the Vitality T20 Blast to a single-window format from the 2026 season onwards.

"The club believes this change will bring greater clarity and impact to the competition, both on and off the field, and looks forward to competing in the revised structure.

"This follows a successful 2025 campaign that saw Northamptonshire reach Finals Day — a significant achievement and a platform to build on.

"Looking to the future, the club’s board is working closely with head coach Darren Lehmann to shape a sustainable and ambitious strategy for the men’s teams through 2026, 2027, and beyond.

"With the domestic structure now confirmed, Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is determined to continue progressing, both on the field and as a club."

Hoffman took over as chairman from Gavin Warren in the winter, and on the Blast restructure, he said: "Our progress this year in the T20 Blast has been hugely encouraging, and we welcome the opportunity to take part in a concentrated, high-quality competition next season."

With regards to the 14-match first-class season being retained, Hoffman added: "With the structure of the County Championship now confirmed, our focus is long-term competitiveness across all formats.

"We’re committed to building a squad capable of sustained success, where we aim to secure promotion from division two of the County Championship.”

Northants are on course to finish second bottom of division two of the County Championship this season.

They last played in division one in 2023, when they finished bottom and were relegated.