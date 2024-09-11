Rob Keogh claimed five second-innings wickets

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred with career-best match figures of nine for 99 as he bowled Northamptonshire to their first Vitality County Championship victory of the season inside three days against Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced India white-ball international followed up his five-wicket tally from the first innings with four for 54 to demolish Derbyshire for just 132 second time around at Wantage Road.

Chahal plugged away in tandem with off-spinner Rob Keogh, who took five for 45 – a season’s best of eight for 110 in the match – through most of the final session after the entire afternoon had been lost to rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors, whose defeat keeps them at the foot of Division Two, never looked likely to mount a convincing challenge to their target of 266 despite bowling Northamptonshire out for 211 earlier in the day.

Resuming their second innings on 178 for five, Northants managed to stretch that total by a further 33, with Keogh completing his third half-century of the season before he was last man out for 63.

Derbyshire spinner Jack Morley (three for 69) extracted some turn, having both Justin Broad and Ben Sanderson caught at slip before Martin Andersson sent Dom Leech’s middle stump flying.

Andersson finished off the innings with figures of three for 23 after bowling Keogh around his legs, leaving Derbyshire to chase 266 – and they stumbled to 26 for two during the 40 minutes before rain arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Came was first to depart as Broad brought one back to trap him lbw and Brooke Guest, having punched his first delivery to the cover fence, was foxed by the final ball of the session from Chahal.

Guest was followed off by partner Luis Reece as well as the Northamptonshire fielders, with rain prompting an early lunch interval and a further heavy shower put paid to the afternoon session.

Chahal accounted for Reece, playing for turn to a ball that kept straight on and struck his off stump, soon after the resumption – and he might also have removed Wayne Madsen with an edge that eluded the slip fielder.

The veteran Derbyshire batter led a charmed life at times, attempting to late cut a couple of deliveries from Chahal that whistled just past the stumps before almost playing on to Keogh with a reverse sweep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madsen’s presence in the middle became ever more vital for the visitors as sharp glovework by Lewis McManus, stumping David Lloyd and then snapping up a leg-side catch off Keogh to dismiss the dangerous Aneurin Donald, plunged them into deeper trouble.

Andersson was bowled swinging across the line at Chahal, while Keogh continued to drive nails into the Derbyshire coffin, removing Zak Chappell lbw before Alex Thomson and Harry Moore were caught close in.

Morley held Northants up for almost five overs before he was bowled sweeping at Keogh, who completed his second five-for of the season against Derbyshire and left Madsen high and dry on 48 not out.