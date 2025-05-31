Broad praise for 'epic' Sanderson as on-song Steelbacks look forward to Foxes showdown

Ben Sanderson celebrates as Liam Guthrie claims the catch to dismiss Matthew Revis (Picture: Peter Short)

Justin Broad heaped praise on an 'epic' bowling performance from veteran campaigner Ben Sanderson in Friday night's 13-run Vitality Blast win over Yorkshire Vikings at Headingley.

It was a run-fest in west Yorkshire as the Steelbacks hit a 237 for six, their record total in T20 cricket, with the home side then making a superb effort in reply as they hit back with 224 for nine.

Despite slumping to nine for three in the first over, with David Willey taking two wickets and Adam Lyth being runout, the Vikings were on course for what would have been a remarkable victory as the Northants bowlers struggled to contain the likes of James Wharton and Will Sutherland, who both made quickfire half-centuries.

Matthew Revis and Dom Bess had then taken on the mantle to take the Vikings to 199 for six in the 17th over, needing just 39 to win from 3.2 overs.

But the wily Sanderson used all of his guile and experience to not only slow the run-rate, but also claim the wickets of both Bess and Revis to swing the match back in the Steelbacks' favour.

On a nightmare evening for bowlers in general, Sanderson ended with figures of two for 29 from his four overs under intense pressure, with his second spell crucial to Northants winning an incredible game of cricket.

And Broad, who had earlier hammered 67 from just 32 balls, acknowledged that fact.

"Sando is so good," the all-rounder told BBC Northampton. "We had an inter-squad game the other day when he was bowling and he is just so hard to get a hold of.

"He has awesome change-ups and is super unpredictable and just knows what he is doing. He was epic for us."

Reflecting on the Vikings' run-chase, Broad felt a key reason for the Steelbacks edging the match was the fact they didn't panic in the field as the home side piled on the runs despite that first over shocker.

"It was a great start by Willo, but it was just one of those games and wickets where someone can get hold of you," said Broad.

"We had a chat, and we said we knew they will get someone going.

"We knew it was important to stick to our plans to not panic, and I think the boys did well with that.

"There were a few, including myself, dropped catches, but the effort was there and everyone wanted the ball. There were lots of positives."

There is little time for Broad and his team-mates to celebrate their Headingley heroics though, as they are quickly back in action on Sunday when they play the first home game of the season against Leicestershire Foxes (start 3pm).

And Broad knows it is key that the Steelbacks back up their opening win.

"The games come thick and fast and it is important we keep the momentum," said Broad.

"We have to start again on Sunday, it is going to be a different wicket and we will have to sum up the conditions, but we are excited to get back home."

The men's match is the second of a double-header at Wantage Road, with the Steelbacks Women playing their first Vitality Blast League Two match when they also entertain Leicestershire (start 11am).