Justin Broad was left to rue Northants' poor batting performance on day one after Tuesday's disappointing 63-run defeat at the hands of Vitality County Championship Division Two leaders Sussex.

Northants went into what was day three of their four-day clash with six wickets in hand and needing 147 more runs to claim a first win of the four-day season.

But despite a battling 47 from Broad and some stout resistance from Ben Sanderson, the Northants batting was again found wanting.

Overnight pair Matthew Breetzke and Rob Keogh were quickly removed by discarded England fast bowler Ollie Robinson, and when Sean Hunt dismissed Lewis McManus the County were 155 for seven and staring down the barrel.

Ben Sanderson hit 24 in a 50-run partnership with Justin Broad, but it wasn't enough to save Northamptonshire from defeat

Despite the best efforts of Broad and Sanderson, who made 24 in a partnership of 50 to rekindle victory hopes, Northants were eventually dismissed for 220 to succumb to a second defeat of the campaign which leaves them way off the promotion pace.

Broad felt the second innings was a decent one from him and his team-mates, and admitted the damage was done on Sunday when, in reply to Sussex's 143 all out, Northants were rushed out for just 97 in 20.1 overs - collapsing from 43 without loss.

It was an effort that head coach John Sadler branded 'unacceptable', and it was that innings that ultimately cost Northants the match.

“We were just talking about taking 10 runs at a time," said Broad on his and Sanderson's partnership. "I thought Sando played really well, hung in there really nicely.

"It was just unfortunate he got out when he got out. But yeah, it was a good effort.

"I think if we go back to day one, we missed a few opportunities there, so yeah, all in all, it was a good fight today."

Referring to the bad start to the day with three key wickets falling for just 18 runs, the all-rounder admitted: "I think that was obviously a big wicket getting Matty, and then Keysey.

"We were looking for a partnership and we spoke about someone just getting 70, 70 plus. But it happens, it wasn't easy out there, it was still doing a bit.

"The pitch obviously got better, and I felt like today, if you backed yourself and played strong shots, there were runs out there.

"But there was always a ball with your name on it if you were just in a defensive mindset. So, we spoke about being proactive.

"And yeah, I think if we go back to the first innings we were a bit too aggressive, but we learn and hopefully, take that to the next game."

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace was delighted with the win that takes his team one step closer to promotion to the top flight, and he felt the pitch, which was criticised on Sunday when 22 wickets fell, in the end proved to be a good one to play on.

“It was a good win," said Farbrace. "We thought that this would be a tough little period coming out of the T20 into the two Championship games and we've done well in the two games.

"Northants was going to be a tough game. They're a good side, a Division One side last year with a lot of good players, and it's a very good win for us.

“It was a difficult wicket, particularly on the first day. There was plenty going on but I think in the end, it's made for a good game of cricket.

"That's what you want, you don't want to keep having 600 play 600 and boring draws.

“The thing I really liked about it is the fact defensive nicks carried to slip.

"It probably did a fraction too much on day one, but I thought days two, and three, it's been a good pitch and people have shown that if they applied themselves, they can bat on it.

"Equally if you've got the ball in the right place, you always felt as a keeper and slip you were always in the game.

“The groundstaff are trying their best to produce wickets that make for good cricket pitches and I applaud them for trying something.

"They're keeping grass on, like we are at Hove, and that's to make the ball go through and not go sideways.

"Perhaps the first day it did a fraction too much, but it's made for a good game."

Northants must now wait until August 22 before the return to Championship cricket as the attention turns to the white ball.

The T20 Blast resumes this Friday with a home date against Lancashire Lightning, with the final five group games to follow, before the Metro Bank One Cay Cup campaign starts on July 24.