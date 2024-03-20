Brixworth U10 Girls meet the Cobblers Women's Football team!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday 17th March Brixworth U10 Girls had a fantatsic afternoon sharing football skills during the pre match warm up and then experiencing the trill of walking out of the tunnel on to the pitch with our Cobblers Women! Throughout the game the girls were all involved in being 'ball girls' and then after the match they had a wonderful team photo and then spent time having a personal meet and greet.

It was a very proud moment for the team and they looked sensational in their full kit ,kindly sponsored by Midland Catering Equipment and DJHRavcon Ltd.

This was a fabulous opportunity as these women are our youngs girls role models of today and to see how hard they train, the dedication and the support for each other was great.

Brixworth U10 Girls meet the Cobblers!

This is only Brixworth U10's girls second sesaon and they are thriving and being very successfull! Football is an inclusive sport and our girls have proven that no matter what your background, your experience, as a team you can achieve your dreams.