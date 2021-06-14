British Grand Prix at Silverstone may be exempt from latest freedom delays

Silverstone

The British Grand Prix may still go ahead with significant capacity despite the expected four-week extension to lockdown later today.

Silverstone hosted two behind-closed-doors races last year and had nearly sold all of the tickets across three days in what would have been the biggest sporting event held in the country since March 2020.

But with Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to delay the end of lockdown once again for another four weeks until July 19, attendance for the race weekend on July 16-18, has lobbied to be given exemption, according to the Daily Telepgraph.

Ministers are expected to sign-off on deals to allow up to 50 per cent capacity at events such as the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final held at Wembley Stadium, as well as Wimbledon.

Silverstone is the largest sports venue in the country, spanning 55 acres with 70,000 grandstand seats spread around the 3.6-mile circuit.

Last weekend saw large groups of supporters watching England's cricketers in action against New Zealand at Edgbasten and Gareth Southgate's England team beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in their Euro 2020 opener on Sunday.