Brilliant Lamb leads the way as R&N athletes shine in Midland Road Relays

Rugby & Northampton AC’s young athletes took to the roads for the Midland Counties Road Relays at Sutton Park on Saturday.

Competing against the top clubs in the Midlands, the R&N runners acquitted themselves well against some quality opposition.

The stars of the show for R&N were the under 13 Girls’ team of Bella Lamb, Amelia Lee and Elsie Rudkin-Wilson.

The trio ran magnificently to finish second place overall and earn themselves well-deserved silver medals.

Bella Lamb also ran the second fastest leg of the day of all competitors in the U13 Girls’ race - a fantastic performance.

In the U13 Boys’ race, R&N had two teams finish in the top 23.

The A team came home in 14th with the B team 23rd, with the fastest of the R&N athletes being Miles Taylor.

The club’s U15 teams placed well in very tough competition.

In the girls’ race the A team finished 11th and the B team 22nd, with Jess Lamb running the fastest R&N leg.

The boys’ team finished 13th, with Jamie Styring the fastest.

In the U17 competitions, Olivia McGhee ran the third fastest leg for all athletes in the Women’s race, while in the men’s race the club had four teams competing.

The A team gained a top 10 finish in ninth, the B team were 17th, the C team 25th and the D team 28th.

R&N were the only club in the race to have four teams finish and a superb run from Nathan Lamb saw him record the seventh equal fastest leg of all competitors.

R&N's senior men's road running team were in action at the annual Midlands Six road relays.

Like the juniors, the event took place in Sutton Park and R&N rubbed shoulders with the elite of road running.

Luke Greer on his R&N debut led the opening leg and came back sixth, with Adam Wright then cutting through the field to claim second position.

The team was completed by Alistair McDonnel, Ibrahim Achchi, who was making his senior debut, Matthew Everett and Noah Bennett.

It was Bennett who started the final leg in sixth and judged his race beautifully to pull R&N into an outstanding fourth overall.