Bowling coach Kleinveldt says 'mood is good' at Northants ahead of season opener against Kent

George Bartlett scored two half-centuries for Northants in their pre-season friendly with Durham UCCE

Lead bowling coach Rory Kleinveldt labelled the three-day pre-season friendly draw with Durham UCCE as being 'a really good exercise' for Northants ahead of the first competitive match of the summer on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stubborn students turned in a spirited performance at the County Ground, and their last-wicket pairing put on a partnership of 31 to hold on for a draw in their second innings of a game that saw three full days of play as the sun shone.

Over the course of the match, there were two half-centuries for George Bartlett, while James Sales, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib and Krish Patel also made 50s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the ball, 19 wickets were taken by the County bowlers, with success for Gus Miller, Ben Sanderson, new signing Dom Leech and youngsters Raphy Weatherall and Tiaan Louw.

The match saw Northants complete their pre-season preparations, and next up is the opening Rothesay County Championship Division Two match of the campaign against Kent at Wantage Road on Friday.

Speaking to @NorthantsCCC, Kleinveldt said: "It has been a really good three days for us, all in preparation for Friday.

"I feel like our batters got in and managed to spend some time out in the middle, and our bowlers got through some good overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it has really been a good exercise for us leading into the first game."

Asked about the bowlers' performance, Kleinveldt said: "We operated really well as a unit on days two and three of the game.

"I think we started a little bit poorly on the first evening, and we were a bit off the pace.

"But they came back really well over the next two days and I am very pleased with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was nice to see Leechy charging in and really bowling nicely as well, so I feel like the boys are ready for Friday."

The County's pre-season has seen them spend eight days in South Africa, where they took on Gloucestershire over two days, and after their return to the UK they have played Warwickshire and Durham UCCE.

Asked how the mood is ahead of the clash with Kent and the new season in general, Kleinvedlt said: "The mood is good, and the message now is to go out and play good cricket and win the game.

"That is what we are here for, to try and win games of cricket, and put ourselves in contention to try and win a trophy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants v Durham UCCE match details: Northants 351-8 dec (Bartlett 87, Sales 76, Vasconcelos 66, Keogh 30) & 249-9 dec (Zaib 71, Bartlett 54no, Patel 53) drew with Durham UCCE 230 all out (Miller 4-51, Sanderson 3-57) & 278-9 (Louw 3-63, Weatherall 2-37)