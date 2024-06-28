Boss Scott Carlin leaves Cogenhoe United on eve of pre-season campaign

Scott Carlin, pictured during his time as assitant at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, has stepped down from his role as manager of Cogenhoe United

Cogenhoe United have been dealt a hammer blow with the news first team boss Scott Carlin has stepped down after two years in the job – with the playing squad also on the lookout for new clubs.

The bombshell news comes on the eve of the club’s pre-season campaign getting underway, and there now appears to be serious doubt over the future of the United Counties League Premier Division South club.

Until the past few days, Carlin and his coaching team had been preparing to lead the Cooks for a third season at Step 5, but have now departed along with the first team players.

It all happened after Carlin had a meeting with Compton Park bosses, and he then made the difficult decision to leave, stating on social media that 'the future of the club seems very unstable', following on from the resignation of chairman Nigel Wagstaff in in February.

It was not a decision that was made lightly by Carlin, who said: "We have been planning for the season since April when the season ended, but all of a sudden those plans are out of the window.

"We met with the club and they said they simply didn't know what the future held.

"We didn't know what would happen budget-wise or anything like that, so we decided to knock it on the head.

"The fact is don't know what's going to happen in two weeks' time, three weeks' time or four weeks' time."

The Cooks were set to return for pre-season this week, with the team due to play their first pre-season friendly on July 6.

"I have had to ring round all the managers I have arranged friendlies with and explain things to them, and then I have had to ring round all the players from last year," revealed Carlin.

"About 95 per cent of the squad were staying and were happy, and we had also agreed to bring in four or five really good players in to take us on and push for the play-offs, but that's not going to happen.

"I am 52 now, and this is the first pre-season where I won't be putting my boots on and running up hills or coaching, so it is going to be strange."

Carlin says he has already had calls from other clubs about getting back involved straight away, but he says he is going to take some time out and his focus right now is ensuring the players can set themselves up with new clubs.

One bonus on that front is that signings for the new season can't be registered until July 1, so all of the players who turned out ofor Cogenhoe last season are still free agents.

"I have spoken to them all and I have said to them that if they need any help getting clubs, then I am happy to speak to managers," said Carlin.

"I know a few went to various places this week to train, and I have had a couple of messages from managers asking if I can recommend some players, and I have done that.

"It is down to the lads if they want to go to these clubs though, and that's why we have made the decision early.

"We didn't want to leave it until a couple of weeks before the season and then them not be able to get a team, because it's not fair on them especially as they are all young lads.

"They are good players, they have good attitudes and will be of benefit to whatever clubs they join."

The current Cogenhoe United club was formed in the late 1960s, and after achieving regular success in the Northants Combination League, moved up to the UCL in 1985.

Two years later they won the Division One title to win promotion to the Premier Division, and after second place finishes in 2000 and 2001, eventually won the title in 2005.