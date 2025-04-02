Boost for Northants as James Sales puts pen to paper on new contract

James Sales has signed a new two-year contract extension at Northamptonshire

James Sales will be staying a Northants player until at least the end of 2027.

The 22-year-old, who was already under contract until the end of this season, has put pen to paper on a new two-year extension at Wantage Road, and has committed his future to his hometown club for the next three summers.

Son of Northants legend and former skipper, David, all-rounder Sales has worked his way through the County age-groups and Academy and enjoyed a successful 2024 with the bat, hitting two County Championship centuries on his way to averaging 60.66.

In all, Sales has played 19 first-class matches for Northants to date, making two centuries and three half-centuries, and he averages 28.40.

He also averages 25.80 from 21 List A appearances, and has also played 10 times in the Vitality Blast.

Northampton born, Sales is delighted to be continuing his career at Wantage Road.

"I'm really excited about extending for another couple of years, I can’t wait to get going this week and for the time to come," said Sales

"I'd love to cement a place in the first team for the future and keep working on playing all three formats, hopefully I can do that and we manage to see some silverware soon as well."

In the winter, Sales took the opportunity to go to Australia and play for the Broadbeach Robina Cricket Club on the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane.

"It was good playing and training in different conditions as well as having control of the fitness side which I really got stuck into as it’s part of the culture," said Sales.

"It was also very good for myself off the pitch as I had a new sense of independence and learned a lot during my time out there."

New Northants head coach Darren Lehmann is delighted Sales has committed to the club, and believes the youngster can become a 'leading batter' for the club in the coming years.

"James is highly regarded by everyone at the club, and I've been very impressed with his skill level in all formats," said Lehmann.

"We're looking for him to become a leading batter for the County in the years to come and we all want to see him following in his dad's footsteps."

Sales is set to make his first appearance of the season on Friday when Northants entertain Kent in their opening Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash at the County Ground (start 11am).