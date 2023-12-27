Blisworth clubhouse demolished ahead of rebuild in January

Blisworth'ss new clubhouse rebuild has started with the demolition of their current clubhouse and changing rooms.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The demolition has taken 8 days with the new building starting to go up in early January.

Chairman, Sam King, reveals how long it has taken the club to get to this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Around 7 years ago Matt Goude started the ball rolling after an initial meeting with the Northants Football Association"

"Matt has been the driving force behind the project, applying for funding and attending meetings with various parties including all the local councils. There's an enormous amount of work that needs undertaking that even we didn't realise when we started the project."

Local company Swiss Build will be the contractor and the new clubhouse will be ready in July for the upcoming season.

On the pitch, Blisworth's first team sit joint top with Roade in the Northants Combination with two games in hand although a majority of the sides fixtures will now be away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Development team are in 4th place in Division Two under the stewardship of Gareth Watson.