Blisworth clubhouse demolished ahead of rebuild in January
The demolition has taken 8 days with the new building starting to go up in early January.
Chairman, Sam King, reveals how long it has taken the club to get to this stage.
"Around 7 years ago Matt Goude started the ball rolling after an initial meeting with the Northants Football Association"
"Matt has been the driving force behind the project, applying for funding and attending meetings with various parties including all the local councils. There's an enormous amount of work that needs undertaking that even we didn't realise when we started the project."
Local company Swiss Build will be the contractor and the new clubhouse will be ready in July for the upcoming season.
On the pitch, Blisworth's first team sit joint top with Roade in the Northants Combination with two games in hand although a majority of the sides fixtures will now be away from home.
The Development team are in 4th place in Division Two under the stewardship of Gareth Watson.
Blisworth currently run 25 teams from U7s to Seniors with the girls section now boasting 4 sides and a ladies team.