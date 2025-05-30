BLAST PREVIEW: Lehmann says Steelbacks 'in good spot' as they head to Yorkshire

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann is looking forward to the start of the Vitality Blast campaign

Northants Steelbacks kick off their bid for Vitality T20 Blast glory on Friday night when they take on Yorkshire Vikings at Headingley (6.30pm).

Darren Lehmann's side face a busy first weekend, with the tricky trip to Leeds followed by a first home game of the season against Leicestershire Foxes less than 48 hours later at the County Ground on Sunday (start 3pm).

The Steelbacks take on their east midlands rivals as part of a ground-breaking double header, which also sees the Steelbacks Women take on Leicestershire in their first Vitality Blast League Two encounter (11am).

Northants haven't reached a Finals Day since they won the competition in 2016, although they did go close last summer when they suffered a 17-run quarter-final loss at the hands of Somerset.

Leg-spinner Lloyd Pope is set to make his Steelbacks debut against Yorkshire at Headingley

That was their first appearance in the last eight since the Covid-hit summer of 2020.

Lehmann and skipper David Willey will be hoping for a winning start to their 2025 campaign, and both will have extra motivation as they return to their former club on Friday.

Willey played for the White Rose from 2016 through to 2022, while Lehman played seven seasons at Yorkshire, averaging more than 68 with the bat in first-class cricket.

"I am looking forward to it," Lehmann told S teelbacksTV . "It's supposed to be the fun time of the summer, where you hopefully get beautiful weather, packed houses.

"The batters have the freedom, trying to get big scores, with the bowlers trying to defend, so it's an exciting game, and the Blast just goes from strength to strength.

"Yorkshire is a big part of my life, I love going there, although this time it is as an oppositon coach, so hopefully we can get a good win to kick-start the campaign.

"We played quite well last year, so it is about continuing that on and building on what we did then, and we have to make sure we are playing a brand of cricket that can get you the wole way.”

Northants are set to welcome Matt Breetzke back to their line-up after his Indian Premier League stint with Lucknow Super Giants, while they will also hand a Blast and Northants debut to Aussie leg-spinner Lloyd Pope.

On the debit side, they will be without fast bowler Raphy Weatherall, who has been ruled out for the season with a recurrence of a stress fracture in his back, and left-arm wrist spinner Freddie Heldreich, who has picked up a shoulder injury.

This season also sees the return of vastly-experienced all-rounder Ravi Bopara, and Lehmann believes his and Willey's T20 knowledge will be crucial in their North Group campaign.

"You need experience out there in the cauldron, and those two guys run the ship out on the ground," said the Australian. "All we can do is provide them with the tools, and then away they go from there.

"Experience is key in any format, and you need your experienced guys to drive and guide the younger guys, and we have that with Ravi, Dave Willey as captain, (Lewis) McManus, (Luke) Procter, all those guys.

"Then we have the young, exciting guys, like (James) Sales and Saif (Zaib) who bring something different, and we also have George Scrimshaw back, fit and firing, Pope the leg-spinner, so we have a good mix.

"The players now have to take their opportunities, do their roles, and do it well."

The Steelbacks players have been turning out for the second team in the T20 Central competition to get their white ball eye in, while the squad also trained under the County Ground floodlights on Wednesday night, before travelling to west Yorkshire on Thursday.

The clash at Headingley will be Lehmann's first time coaching a team in the Vitality Blast, and he is looking forward to the challenge after a hectic opening to the County Championship season that saw Northants play seven matches in eight weeks.

"The standard has been excellent, and I have been very impressed by all of that so far," said the Aussie.

"Now it is about starting the Blast well, starting the tournament well, and we would love to win the first couple of games and get on a roll."

And he added: "Yorkshire are going to be tough at home as we know, and they have some quality players.

"They have Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan up top so we have to keep them quiet, that will be the first task.

"With their bowling, they have Will O'Rourke who is their quick and they have some good bowlers and variation with their spin.

"So we have to come up with some plans, but I am pretty confident we will be in a good spot."