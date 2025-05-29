BLAST PREVIEW: Batter Breetzke jets in and makes Steelbacks squad for Vikings clash
The South African played for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday night, but jetted into the United Kingdom on Wednesday evening and is now set to start against the White Rose.
Tuesday was Breetzke’s first match in the tournament, having been with the Super Giants since the end of March.
He is joined by fellow overseas signing Lloyd Pope, with the Australian leg-spinner set to make his Northants and T20 Blast debut, while red ball skipper Luke Procter is also included in the 13-strong group.
Procter has not played a T20 match for the Steelbacks since their quarer-final defeat to Gloucestershire back in 2020.
Pace bowler George Scrimshaw, who has been in excellent T20 form for the seconds, is set for his first competitive action for the club since suffering a back injury last summer, while Liam Guthrie, another who has yet to play in the Blast, is also selected.
Veteran all-rounder Ravi Bopara is also in the 13, along with veteran seamer Ben Sanderson, with the rest of the squad made up of skipper David Willey, Justin Broad, James Sales, Saif Zaib, Ricardo Vasconcelos and wicket-keeper Lewis McManus.
Players to miss out include Rob Keogh, George Bartlett, Dom Leech and Gus Miller.
Yorkshire have named a 14-man squad, and they have included overseas signings Will Sutherland from Australia, and New Zealand qucik Will O'Rourke - who was in the Lucknow team alongside Breetzke on Tuesday.
Former Northants seamer Jack White, who only made his T20 debut for the Steelbacks last summer, is included in the Vikings' squad, which also features former England men Dawid Malan, who skippers the team, Adam Lyth and Dom Bess.
Northants squad v Yorkshire: Willey (c), Bopara, Breetzke, Broad, Guthrie, McManus, Pope, Procter, Sales, Sanderson, Scrimshaw, Vasconcelos, Zaib.
Yorkshire squad v Northants: Bess, Chohan, Duke, Luxton, Lyth, Malan, Milnes, Moriarty, O'Rourke, Revis, Sutherland, Tattersall, Wharton, White.
