Big blow for Steelbacks as fast bowler Weatherall is ruled out for the season

Fast bowler Raphy Weatherall has been ruled out for the rest of the season

Northants have been dealt a hammer blow with the news that fast bowler Raphy Weatherall has been ruled out for the season with a recurrence of his back injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old burst on to the first team scene last season, playing a key role as the Steelbacks claimed a second place finish in the Vitality Blast North Group, claiming 11 wickets in nine matches.

But he was ruled out for the latter part of the summer after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weatherall spent the winter recuperating and working on his fitness, and all seemed well as he started two of Northants' opening Rothesay County Championship Division Two matches before heading back to university for exams.

Left-arm wrist spinner Freddie Heldreich has suffered a shoulder injury

But it has been confirmed that the pace ace has suffered a recurrence of the stress fracture that ruined his 2024 campaign, and has now brought an early end to his 2025 summer as well.

Giving an injury update to SteelbacksTV, head coach Darren Lehmann said: "The disappointing one for us is, probably the season-ending injury for Raphy Weatherall with a recurrence of his back injury, with some stress fractures.

"The medicos are all over that and we will just make sure he gets back and ready to when he possibly can, but that is more than likely going to be next year now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a big blow for us as a group because he is a fine, young bowler.

"He is devastated and we are all looking after him, and hopefully we will see him back, fit and firing for next year."

Weatherall's injury is a big blow for the Steelbacks on the eve of the start of the Vitality Blast campaign, and there is more bad news on that front with left-arm wrist spinner Freddie Heldreich also missing the start of the tournament through injury.

"Freddie has done his shoulder, an AC sort of strain," confirmed Lehmann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's his left arm, his bowling arm, so he has been out of action for the past couple of weeks, and he is probably another week or two away from starting bowling and playing in the seconds, and we will see where we go from there."

The Steelbacks kick off their Blast campaign on Friday night with a trip to Headingley to play Yorkshire Vikings (start 6.30pm), and some of the players warmed up with two second team T20 matches against Gloucestershire IIs at Chelteneham College on Wednesday.

The likes of skipper David Willey, pace bowler George Scrimshaw, Ben Sanderson and all-rounder Ravi Bopara didn't feature, but there were run-outs for Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, James Sales, Gus Miller, George Bartlett and overseas leg-spinner Lloyd Pope.

Northants were beaten by five wickets in the first match, but then won the second by the same margin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opener, the Steelbacks endured a nightmare start as they slumped to 42 for six, before 51 from Dom Leech lifted the team to 139 for eight in their 20 overs.

Gloucestershire then suffered a couple of stumbles before getting home at 143 for five in the 17th over, with Leech claiming two for 37.

Match two saw Gloucestershire, who also fielded a clutch of first teamers, rattle up 176 for eight with Ollie Price hitting an unbeaten 72 from 42 balls and Miles Hammond 31 off 18 balls.

Sales picked up two for 10 from two overs, while there were also two wickets apiece for youngsters Josh Croom and Aryaman Varma.

Vasconcelos then hit 43 from 23 balls and Bartlett 60 from 39 as the Steelbacks made light work of the chance, easing to 180 for five in 17.3 overs, with Sales chipping in with 24 from 22 balls.