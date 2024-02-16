Ben Cox to race with Oldfield Motorsport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For 2024 Ben announced on his Instagram @b.cox.official that he will be racing for Oldfield Motorsport, who are in the mix of the front runners and was last years United Formula Ford Champions.

Ben’s statement on his social medias said: “I am delighted to announce that for 2024 i will be competing with Oldfield Motorsport in the United Formula Ford Championship.

Last season they were in the main mix amongst the front runners, as well as being last seasons United Formula Ford winners. I am excited for this opportunity and to prove what I’m capable of once again!

Ben on the grid at a sunny Snetterton in Summer 2023

As i depart from Souley Motorsport i would like to say thank you to Brian, George, Sam, John etc for all the effort time and support over the last 2 seasons

2024 lets rock and roll!”