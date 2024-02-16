News you can trust since 1931
Ben Cox to race with Oldfield Motorsport

Racing driver Ben Cox has been competing in the United Formula Ford Championship for the last 2 seasons with highlights such as a stunning first race battle for 3rd place, or the double podium in a flooded Snetterton the following year. This year its going to be different, with Ben competing for Oldfield Motorsport who are a strong front running team!
For 2024 Ben announced on his Instagram @b.cox.official that he will be racing for Oldfield Motorsport, who are in the mix of the front runners and was last years United Formula Ford Champions.

Ben’s statement on his social medias said: “I am delighted to announce that for 2024 i will be competing with Oldfield Motorsport in the United Formula Ford Championship.

Last season they were in the main mix amongst the front runners, as well as being last seasons United Formula Ford winners. I am excited for this opportunity and to prove what I’m capable of once again!

Ben on the grid at a sunny Snetterton in Summer 2023Ben on the grid at a sunny Snetterton in Summer 2023
Ben on the grid at a sunny Snetterton in Summer 2023

As i depart from Souley Motorsport i would like to say thank you to Brian, George, Sam, John etc for all the effort time and support over the last 2 seasons

2024 lets rock and roll!”

If you wish to visit/support/watch/sponsor Ben in his racing then you can check out our website for more information www.cox.racing.co.uk or see his social media page @b.cox.official for lots more updates and upcoming events/results! Everybody is welcome :-)

