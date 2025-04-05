Batting collapse leaves Northants with work to do after bowlers skittle visitors Kent

Liam Guthrie celebrates after dismissing England opener Zak Crawley (Picture: Peter Short)

Northants will resume day two of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Kent with plenty of work to do after a wicket-laden first day of the season at Wantage Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tawanda Muyeye struck a sparkling 72 for Kent on an opening day marked by batting collapses as the visitors were first bowled out for 231 at the County Ground, with Raphy Weatherall and new signing Liam Guthrie impressing with the ball.

But the Northants batters failed to build on that good work, as they were reduced to 118 for seven in reply, to trail by 113 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muyeye scored fluently all around the wicket hitting nine boundaries as Kent dominated either side of lunch in a fourth wicket stand with Jack Leaning (40) worth 104.

Justin Broad celebrates after dismissing Kent's Ben Compton (Picture: Peter Short)

But young County fast bowler Weatherall set off a procession of Kent wickets, snaring three in three overs. His additional pace posed real problems during an impressive spell which accounted for Muyeye and Leaning as Kent lost five for 33 in 9.5 overs.

Grant Stewart and Jas Singh then took two wickets each as Kent turned the screws in a testing evening session.

Northamptonshire lost five early wickets, with Rob Keogh’s battling unbeaten 53 holding the innings together, offering some hope going into day two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier left-arm quick Guthrie struck twice in his opening spell in his first match in Northants colours, cleaning up England Test opener Zak Crawley (1) in just the third over of the day with a peahc of a delivery.

England's Zak Crawley is bowled by Liam Guthrie (Picture: Peter Short)

The County opened with a fresh new ball attack of Guthrie and Dom Leech. Crawley never looked comfortable against the Australian and fell playing a booming drive to an inswinger which knocked two stumps out of the ground.

Kent kept the scoreboard ticking before skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond was caught behind pushing outside off-stump to give Guthrie his second scalp. Justin Broad then accounted for Ben Compton with a full one which nipped back and knocked over off-stump.

Kent though started to find their groove. Muyeye clipped Luke Procter off his legs for his first boundary and played a sumptuous drive off Broad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some wayward bowling from Northamptonshire before lunch was harshly punished with Leaning taking three boundaries off one over from Leech. Muyeye dispatched Guthrie for consecutive fours before a glorious cover drive off Weatherall brought up a fluent half century off just 60 balls.

Northants skipper Luke Procter is bowled (Picture: Peter Short)

After lunch Northamptonshire temporarily put the brake on scoring with Guthrie almost picking up Muyeye on 57, but James Sales could not hold on at first slip.

Runs started flowing again though as the Kent pair brought up their 100 stand, before Weatherall’s triple breakthrough. Finding plenty of bounce and movement, the 20-year-old showed off the extra yard of pace he added during the winter.

First Leaning played down the wrong line and was caught behind. In his next over Weatherall speared one back in to send Muyeye’s off-stump cartwheeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In between Joey Evison also fell to a needless runout thanks to a relay effort between Procter and Broad with a direct hit.

With the first ball of his next over, Weatherall hit the top off Stewart’s off-stump. He almost picked up Keith Dudgeon later in the over but Broad shelled an easy chance at third slip. The Kent collapse continued when Leech had Harry Finch caught in the slips.

Dudgeon (26) and Singh staged a late fightback, adding 34 for the ninth wicket before left-arm spinner Saif Zaib nipped to claim the final two wickets in two balls. Northamptonshire were ruing the 38 runs they conceded in extras.

In reply, Procter took consecutive boundaries off each of Nathan Gilchrist’s first two overs, but Northamptonshire lost an early wicket during a testing spell from South African paceman Dudgeon who bowled Ricardo Vasconcelos, breaking middle stump in the process. Procter was next to go when Stewart bowled him with his first delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kent’s bowlers continued to build pressure, but the next wicket fell to a strangle down the legside when George Bartlett was caught behind off Stewart. Sales then clipped Singh straight to Evison at short midwicket.

Saif Zaib was well bowled by Gilchrist and while Lewis McManus played his shots, he departed in similar fashion to Sales, this time off Evison. Singh picked up Broad without scoring just before stumps.

Keogh though battled hard after being struck on the hand. He played some attractive shots, pulling, clipping nicely off his legs and swotting Gilchrist through midwicket.