Basketball Northants present Bursary Awards to talented players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian is a hugely influential figure in the local basketball community as official, coach and mentor.

He presented the Awards to our present crop of talented players who are achieving success at national and international level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are sponsored by Brian's company B & H Designs Ltd who have donated almost £3500 for the development of talented players since 2019.

The recepients with Brian Joggnson

The awards were presented to: Athena Thompson for representing England u16s at the 4 Nations Tournament. Brooke Leo for representing Wales at the 4 Nations Tournament. Queendy Yeboah, Amelia Wesley-Maryan & Zak Clements for being selected for Basketball England Aspire Central.