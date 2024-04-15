Basketball Northants present Bursary Awards to talented players
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brian is a hugely influential figure in the local basketball community as official, coach and mentor.
He presented the Awards to our present crop of talented players who are achieving success at national and international level.
The awards are sponsored by Brian's company B & H Designs Ltd who have donated almost £3500 for the development of talented players since 2019.
The awards were presented to: Athena Thompson for representing England u16s at the 4 Nations Tournament. Brooke Leo for representing Wales at the 4 Nations Tournament. Queendy Yeboah, Amelia Wesley-Maryan & Zak Clements for being selected for Basketball England Aspire Central.
We wish the players every success in their basketball journey and thank Brian for his continuing support of talent development. Also thanks to the Westone Manor Hotel for allowing us to use their excellent facilities.