Bartlett hits century as Northants take control of clash with Leicestershire

George Bartlett hit an unbeaten 126 for Northants against Leicestershire

But the weather once again frustrated Luke Procter's side, with only 37 overs possible on Saturday due to rain and bad light, and with the forecast for Sunday looking grim, the draw already looks odds on at Grace Road.

Bartlett, in his fourth innings for his new club following his winter move from Somerset, made an unbeaten 126 from 194 balls, hitting 18 fours and one six, as Northants claimed maximum bonus points as they posted 453 for seven declared.

Aussie Chris Tremain hit 37 for Lewis McManus 28 not out from just 15 balls as the County clubbed 114 runs from the first 14 overs of the day, and the home side were then reduced to 97 for two in reply, with wickets for Ben Sanderson and Procter, before the weather had the final say.

“It was a bit of a bonus to get to 450 but we scored quite quickly first thing and found ourselves in a position where it was quite feasible to go for it, and we did well to do it," said Bartlett.

“There is still something there for the bowlers, especially in terms of swing, but it is a quick outfield and quite a true wicket and the bowlers get it wrong you can definitely punish it and get runs.

“To score 116 runs in 14 overs was almost a dream start to the day. Lewis (McManus) batted really well, as did Chris (Tremain) before him and we just built partnerships, as we have all year, and that has put us in a position to hopefully go on and win the game.

“It put us in a really good position and to then get the wicket of Marcus Harris so quickly (he was dismissed for duck by Sanderson) capped a great session for us, so it was frustrating not to be able to push on.

“The weather forecast doesn’t look great but you never quite know, so as soon as you get out there you just have to try to make the most of it."

Bartlett's century was the ninth of his career and his first for Northants after failing to make a mark in his first two games.

And he said: “Myself, I’m really happy to have made an impact quite early since my move here.

"I felt it was the right time for me to move on and you always want to impress when you start with a new county.”

Play is due to start at Grace Road at 11am on Sunday.