Athena Thompson named U16 MVP in Basketball England final 4s
MK Breakers overcame a resiliant CoLA Pride team 64 -55 on saturday to book their spot in sundays Final showpiece game. Athena Thompson was dominant posting a triple - double with 30 points, 12 rebounds ansd 13 steals.
MK breakers finished the season at the top of the northern league with 16 wins and 0 losses. Breakers faced Richmond Knights in the final on sunday. Breakers won 90-75, Athena Thompson, the Great Britain U16 star had an outsanding performace scoring an unprecedented 40 points with 9 rebounds and 6 steals. Despite battling foul trouple and being benched in the 3rd quarter Athena would not be denied returning in the 4th quarter it was curtains for Richmond as she pushed MK Breakers out of sight and applied the finishing moves in a truly memorable performance dominating the game at both ends of the floor to earn MVP honours.
Stat-monster Athena Thompson (35.0PPG, 10.5RPG, 9.5SPG) worked continiously leading all players across the weekend in both steals and efficiency to go along with some healthy scoring and rebounding numbers to boot.
Athena was very emotional following the weekend and talked about how proud she was of the teams perforamce and her MVP award.
Athena recently represented England U16 in the 4 Nations event in Dublin and will attend U16 GB selection camp ready for the Fiba Euro U16 championships this summer in Turkey.