Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Athena Thompson from Northampton takes part in the U16 National Championship Basketball England Final 4s event in Manchester. Athena Thompson who attends NIA in Northampton plays basketball for MK Breakers U16 who were crowned National Champions 23/24 at the weekend after beating both CoLA and Richmond in the national event.Athena was awarded MVP following her standout performance during both the semi-finals and the finals on Sunday.

MK Breakers overcame a resiliant CoLA Pride team 64 -55 on saturday to book their spot in sundays Final showpiece game. Athena Thompson was dominant posting a triple - double with 30 points, 12 rebounds ansd 13 steals.

MK breakers finished the season at the top of the northern league with 16 wins and 0 losses. Breakers faced Richmond Knights in the final on sunday. Breakers won 90-75, Athena Thompson, the Great Britain U16 star had an outsanding performace scoring an unprecedented 40 points with 9 rebounds and 6 steals. Despite battling foul trouple and being benched in the 3rd quarter Athena would not be denied returning in the 4th quarter it was curtains for Richmond as she pushed MK Breakers out of sight and applied the finishing moves in a truly memorable performance dominating the game at both ends of the floor to earn MVP honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stat-monster Athena Thompson (35.0PPG, 10.5RPG, 9.5SPG) worked continiously leading all players across the weekend in both steals and efficiency to go along with some healthy scoring and rebounding numbers to boot.

ATHENA THOMPSON U16 MVP

Athena was very emotional following the weekend and talked about how proud she was of the teams perforamce and her MVP award.