American Football - Northamptonshire Turkey Bowl!

In a festive clash of generations, the inaugural Northamptonshire Turkey Bowl took place on Saturday, December 30th, featuring an exhilarating series of games between the talents of the Northants Ducks youth flag American Football team and their spirited parents. It was a chance to burn off the festive feast and enjoy a day filled with laughter and smiles, turning the event into an all-around blast of fun and excitement for everyone involved. Players, parents, and spectators alike revelled in the joyful atmosphere, creating an infectious energy that added an extra spark to the occasion.

In a celebration of the sport's diversity, the Ducks showcased an all-mums team challenging the reigning Northants Ducks under 11’s national champions. Led by team captain Elliot Whitestone, the immensely talented under-11 squad dominated the field, securing numerous touchdowns through standout performances by Stanley O’Leary and Erick Topi, ultimately securing a 28-6 victory.

Not to be outshone by their younger counterparts, the under-14 team clinched their series 2-1 against a fiercely competitive mixed-parents team on the final play. A breathtaking 45-yard run by Ryder Lambert sealed the victory, unexpectedly gifting the parents a memorable Christmas surprise.

Reflecting on the event, Northants Ducks Head Coach Marcel Baker expressed, "The camaraderie and joy displayed by both players and parents during the Turkey Bowl truly exemplify the spirit of the Northants Ducks. It's about more than just the game; it's about building memories and fostering a love for American football within our community."

The Northants Ducks youth flag American Football team continues to grow rapidly, boasting over 70 players and 13 coaches within their programme. Coach Marcel Baker anticipates further expansion, noting, "With flag football set to make its mark in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, we're poised for even more growth. This dynamic, non-contact, and gender-equal format is proving to be the catalyst for increased participation, especially among women and girls, fostering inclusivity in American football worldwide.”