'Amazing' afternoon as Team Shoe-Box amateurs put on a show in Northampton

The Team Shoe-Box fighters, coaches and supporters face the camera following Sunday's boxing show at the Park Inn Hotel

It was the Harlestone Road club’s first open amateur show, and was a huge success as more than 650 people turned out to watch the action.

Shoe-Box boss James Conway labelled show as 'amazing'.

The club has made its name as the home of some of the town’s top professional fighters, such as Kieron Conway and Eithan James.

Kyle Mason made his return to the ring for the first time in three years

But there has always been a strong amateur focus at the gym as well, and Sunday’s event in the town centre highlighted exactly what Team Shoe-Box is all about.

“It was amazing, a really successful show was measured by the amount of people who had a great time," said a proud Conway.

"There was a really good family party atmosphere which so many people commented on.

"Some people said it was like being at the darts but with more action while others were saying it made them feel proud to be from Northampton seeing the talented boxers competing.

Mijanal Amin on his way to victory

“There was lots of hard work and a huge effort from all involved from Shelly and Nav to the coaches Ivan, Lloyd and myself, with Alex doing his customary running about.

"And an absolutely massive shout out to our sponsors because quite simply it wouldn’t be possible to host without the incredibly generous backing.”

Those sponsors are listed at the base of this story, but first, a round-up of the action.

The first fight saw Reece Cowdell return to the ring and he ground down his opponent to gain his first win in senior boxing.

Second up was Zara Aitchison, who has suffered with injuries over the past few years. She had only had minimal sparring in preparation and fought well, but lost narrowly.

Charlie Hamilton then stepped in against an opponent with an identical record and won after three dominant rounds.

There was a second fight for Mijanal Amin. He missed out on a split decision on debut, but was a strong winner this time out.

Shads Khan impressed, looking looking sharp as worked behind his jab.

The contest was halted when Khan floored his opponent with a thunderous right hand, and the the referee ended the contest, Khan declared winner by KO.

Cody Lutzi then made his debut for Team Shoe-Box, and despite having some early issues against his southpaw opponent, he came through to win in style.

Ben Alijah then racked up his fourth win in five bouts on split decision, before the return of former champion Kyle Mason, who was fighting for the first time in three years. Mason took on the current Elite number three in England, and impressed, but was edged out on a split decision.

Monte 'The Monster' Macphee claimed a unanimous victory, Tyselle Walfall notched up win number six of a busy season and Ellis Panter saw off the Welsh No.2 ranked fighter with an emphatic performance.

Doina Costin made it four wins out of four, but Nico Michael's run of six straight wins was ended as he was edged out in his seventh.

The final bout saw Josh ‘Golden Boy’ Nagy return from injury and take on an experienced opponent. It was a great atmosphere and a bruising fight, but Nagy did the job to claim a unanimous points win.