All-rounder Justin Broad puts pen to paper on new deal at Northants

Justin Broad has signed a one-year contract extension at Northamptonshire

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year extension, meaning he will be a County player until at least the end of 2026.

Broad was initially handed a contract midway through the 2023 season after impressing as a trialist for the second team, and he then made his mark in his first full season as a professional cricketer in 2024.

The South African-born player claimed career-best bowling figures of seven for 33 against Gloucestershire, and made career-best scores in both first-class (75 versus Derbyshire) and List A cricket (63 vs Lancashire).

Justin Broad is excited to sign a new contract at Northamptonshire

Broad, who was named the club's young player of the year for the second season running, is delighted to extend his stay at Wantage Road.

"It’s an absolute dream come true for me to be extending my contract at Northamptonshire and I’m super excited to get back out on the park with the boys," said Broad, who has also played international cricket for Germany.

"Since joining Northamptonshire I’ve really enjoyed working with the coaches and all staff as I feel like they have helped me develop with both bat and ball and given me the tools to excel at the next level."

Initially signed by John Sadler, Broad is now looking forward to working under new Northants head coach Darren Lehmann and is aiming for a successful 2025.

Justin Broad is set to be a key player in all three formats for Northamptonshire

"⁠Going into this season, I’m very excited to work with the new head coach," admitted Broad, who has spent much of the winter playing cricket in South Africa.

"I feel like we have a young and exciting squad and I’m excited to see us push for promotion and hopefully go a few steps further in the Blast."

Northants' lead batting coach Greg Smith is pleased to see Broad stay at the club, and believes there is a lot more to come from him.

"It's really pleasing to see that Justin has signed a contract extension, he's a type of player as a club that we don't want to see moving on," said Smith.

"He's a three-dimensional cricketer who is young, hungry and his work ethic is second to none.

"I think his ceiling can be very high, in four day cricket his bowling has really developed and he showed some really promising signs with the bat in the one day and T20 games."